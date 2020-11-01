Breaking News – China’s Quanhai Li is new World Sailing President

China’s Quanhai Li is new World Sailing President.

Mr Li was elected by an eight vote majority ahead of the incumbent President, Kim Andersen of Denmark, following a second round of voting.

The final voting was Quanhai Li 68 votes, and Kim Andersen 60 votes.

The result of voting for the Vice Presidents was also announced.

Mr Li was a World Sailing council member between 2006 and 2012 and a Vice President from 2013 to 2020.

Mr Li is believed to be the first China mainlander to take charge of a major Olympic sport.

The official announcement was made at the World Sailing general assembly on Sunday 1 November.

