Star European Championship – Final Day

Switzerland’s Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo of Portugal are 2020 Star Class European Champions after a great week of sailing in Riva del Garda, Italy.

The silver medal goes to Italy’s Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi, who didn’t start the week at their usual pace, but were able to come back winning yesterday’s two races and finishing second in Sunday’s final race.

Sitting in third the Austrian duo Hans Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer, after a very consistent week in which they have always been among the leading pack of the fleet.

Piet Eckert was also winner in the Master category, Jorgen Shoenherr (DEN), sailing here with Markus Koy (GER), is the Grand Master winner – 7th overall – while young German Finn sailor Philip Kasueke is the best Junior skipper, and 13th overall.

Everyone is already looking forward to a full schedule of racing for 2021, if the global pandemic will allow it.

2020 Star European Championship – Final Leaders after 7 races (18 entries)

1st SUI 85396 Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo

2nd ITA 851310 Diego Negra and Sergio Lambertenghi

3rd AUT 852916 Johann Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer

Rachele Vitello