RS Aero UK Youth Championships – Final results

The RS Aero UK Youth Championships took place over a very windy weekend at Burghfield SC.

With a windy forecast and many events across the country cancelled, Saturday was epic.

With 36 sailors the RS Aero 5 fleet was the popular rig choice due to a number of RS Aero 7 sailors downsizing due to the gales. Four races were completed before lunch with a further three in the afternoon. On the Sunday a furtheer five races were completed.

After 12 races Ben Hutton-Penman from Hayling Island SC was the RS Aero 5 Youth Champion, with four race wins in his scoreline, finishing with 33 points.

Second (and first Apprentice) was Andrew Frost of Sutton Bingham SC, who was tied on 41 points with third placed David Peaty of Draycote Water SC.

In the Aero 5 Juniors honours went to Tom Ahlheid with Abby Hire second and first Junior Female. Burghfield’s Joseph Jones was 3rd Junior.

Ladies 2020 honours went to Iona Willows of Dorchester SC, with Abby Hire in second and Maisie Bristow third.

In the RS Aero 7 championship, the winner was Tim Hire from Lymington Town SC, with 13 points after an epic battle with Chris Hatton of Bowmoor SC with 15 points. Hatton also claimed first Apprentice.

Harry Leeson from Queen Mary SC completed the Aero 7 podium and was also first Junior.

Nigel Rolfe

RS Aero 5 UK Youth Championship (36 entries)

1st Ben Hutton-Penman Hayling Island SC (Youth) – – 33 pts

2nd Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC (Apprentice) – – 41 pts

3rd David Peaty Draycote WSC (Youth) – – 41 pts

4th Oliver Meadowcroft Upper Thames SC (Youth) – – 47 pts

5th Jonathan Bailey Grafham WSC (Youth) – – 50 pts

6th Matthew Taylor Royal Mersey YC (Apprentice) – – 60 pts

7th Leo Wilkinson Maidenhead SC (Youth) – – 62 pts

8th Tom Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC (Junior) – – 63 pts

9th Ralph Nevile Frensham Pond SC (Youth) – – 82 pts

10th Fergus Pye Draycote WSC (Youth) – – 87 pts

RS Aero 7 UK Youth Championship (11 entries)

1st Tim Hire Lymington Town SC (Youth) – – 13 pts

2nd Chris Hatton Bowmoor SC (Apprentice) – – 15 pts

3rd Harry Leeson Queen Mary SC (Junior) – – 102 pts