2026 Bermuda Race – Busy Finish Line

The fastest of the 2026 Bermuda Race Fleet have arrived and the Finish Line will be busy Tuesday

Hamilton Harbor began to fill in Monday as the largest and fastest boats of the fleet finished the 636 miles of the Newport Bermuda Race. Sunday afternoon and evening saw the arrival of Space Monkey, Denali4, OC86, and Il Mostro.

As the sun came up over St. David’s Lighthouse, Interlodge VIII and Boudicca crossed the finish line.

Four additional boats finished or are projected to finish before the clock strikes midnight.



Boats compete within five divisions: St. David’s Lighthouse, Gibbs Hill Lighthouse, Finisterre, Double-Handed, and Spirit of Tradition. The divisions are further divided into classes.