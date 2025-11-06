Transat Cafe L’Or – Tom Laperche and Franck Cammas first into Martinique

Tom Laperche and Franck Cammas on SVR-Lazartigue win ULTIM division of TRANSAT CAFÉ L’OR Le Havre Normandie 2025.

Laperche (28) and Cammas (52) crossed the Fort-de-France finish line in Fort-de-France Bay Wednesday at 22 h 13 min 58 sec local time (UTC minus 4 hours) to win the ULTIM division of the biennial double handed race from Le Havre to Martinique.

Their elapsed time for the 6,670 nm course from the French channel port to Martinique, via a turning mark at the Saint Peter and Sain Paul islets in the South Atlantic, is 10 days, 13 hours, 3 minutes, and 58 seconds.

Second ULTIM was Sodebo of Thomas Coville and Benjamin Schwartz who crossed the finish line at 2.40 hours local time.

Their race time is 10 days, 17 hours, 30 minutes, and 9 seconds.