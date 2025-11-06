Rolex World Sailors of the Year are Justine Mettraux and Charlie Dalin

Offshore sailors Justine Mettraux and Charlie Dalin named 2025 Rolex World Sailors of the Year.

Both winners of the 2025 Rolex World Sailor of the Year awards triumphed in the Vendée Globe.

The Men’s award was presented to France’s Charlie Dalin, the winning skipper on board Macif Santé Prévoyance and the Women’s award to Switzerland’s Justine Mettraux, finishing eighth overall on board Teamwork-Team SNEF.

Kuehne+Nagel Young World Sailor of the Year – were won by Greece’s Nikolaos Pappas and Marta Cardona of Spain.

11th Hour Racing Impact Award – The LIFE Recreation ReMEDIES Project by the Royal Yachting Association.

World Sailing Technology Award – RaceSense by Vakaros was named the first ever winner.

Team of the Year – Team Emirates New Zealand who won the 37th America’s Cup.

President’s Development Award – Jevan Tan of the Metazone Limited’s Sailing & Sustainability Programme.

Beppe Croce Trophy – Bernard Bonneau, Chair of World Sailing Racing Rules Committee.

The Rolex World Sailing Awards were presented during the organization’s annual conference which was held in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

The annual conference also includes the 2025 World Sailing Elections where two vacant Vice-President positions will be voted on.

World Sailing launched the World Sailor of the Year Awards in 1994 to reward individual sailors for outstanding achievements in the sport. The awards were decided by the combined verdicts of 17,480 public votes and an expert panel of judges.