Transat Cafe L’Or – Baptiste Hulin and Thomas Rouxel first Ocean 50 into Martinique

Baptiste Hulin and Thomas Rouxel slipped through to snatch victory in the OCEAN FIFTY division of the Transat Cafe L’Or Thursday afternoon.

Hulin and Rouxel on Viabilis Oceans crossed the finish line off Fort-de-France at 15:54:30 local time Martinique (UTC minus 4hrs) to set an elapsed time of 12d 5h 24mn 30sec.

Second Ocean 50 duo to finish were Pierre Quiroga and Gaston Morvan on Wewise just 18 minutes later.

Third another ten minutes after were Les réseaux du team of Luke Berry and Antoine Joubert.

Leading the IMOCA class is Charel of Jérémie Beyou and Morgan Lagraviere with 182 nm to the finish.

Leading the Class 40 are Corentin Douget and Axel Trehin on SNSM Faites un don ! with 2094 nm to Martinique.