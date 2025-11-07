Junior European Championship – Day 1 for Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX

The 2025 Junior European Championship for the Nacra 17, 49er, and 49erFX classes got off to an excellent start at Sferracavallo (Palermo).

Day 1 was completed in perfect sailing conditions for the 41 teams from across Europe enjoyed a technically demanding but rewarding opening day, with three races successfully completed in each fleet.

Nacra 17 (7 teams)

1st ITA Federico Figlia di Granara and Caterina Sedmak – 3 pts

2nd ESP Daniel and Nora de la Casa – 8 pts

3rd SUI Andrea Aschieri and Tine Rossel – 10 pts

49er (15 teams)

1st GER Lucas and Moritz Hamm – 10 pts

2nd ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi – 10 pts

3rd IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain – 10 pts

49erFX Women (12 teams)

1st IRL Lucia Cullen and Alana Twomey 10 pts

2nd GER Katharina Schwachhofer and Elena Stoltze – 12 pts

3rd POL Sobczak and Magdalena Skórnóg – 14 pts

49erFX Open (7 teams)

1st ITA Massimo Perini and Augusto Cardellini – 6 pts

2nd ITA Giovanni and Francesco Arosio – 8 pts

3rd SLO Liam Al-Dilaimi and Iztok Kalc – 11 pts

Full results available here . . .