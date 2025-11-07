Transat Cafe L’Or – Beyou and Lagravière’s Charal first IMOCA into Martinque

Jérémie Beyou and Morgan Lagravière on Charal 2 took IMOCA class victory in the TRANSAT CAFÉ L’OR in Martinque.

The French duo crossed the finish line of the double handed race from Le Havre to Martinqueat at 5.15am local time (minus 4hrs UTC). Their elapsed time for the course is 11 days 19 hours 45 minutes and 18 seconds.

Presently sailing in second place are Francesca Clapcich and Britain’s Will Harris on 11th Hour Racing and poised in third Macif Santé Prévoyance of Sam Goodchild of Britain and Loïs Berrehar.

They are expected to finish later today.