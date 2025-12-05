Leandro and Lucas Altolaguirre secured provisional top spot after day 1 of the 2025 Star South American Championship, tying with Robert Scheidt and Frithjof Kleen.

Launched Thursday in the waters of Rio de Janeiro, attracting 14 entries, predominantly from Brazil, Argentina, and the USA.

The day proved to be both competitive and thrilling. Competitors faced strong breezes ranging from 20 to 24 knots, coming from the south/southwest, creating challenging choppy conditions on the water.

Star South American Championship – Day 1 Leaders (14 entries)



1st Leandro Altolaguirre / Lucas Altolaguirre (ARG) – – 3, 2, 1 – – 6 pts

2nd Robert Scheidt / Frithjof Kleen (BRA/GER) – – 3, 1, 2 – – 6 pts

3rd Daniel Glomb / Pedro Trouche (BRA) – – 8, 5, 3 – – 16 pts

4th John King / Fernando Ilha (USA/BRA) – – 9, 4, 5 – – 18 pts

5th Paul Cayard / Bruno Prada (USA/BRA) – – 10, 3, 7 – – 20 pts

The competition runs until Saturday, 6 December.