Sailing Grand Slam 2026 moves to full series of Olympic-class events

Sailing Grand Slam will move to its first full series of Olympic-class events on the international circuit after a successful pilot season in 2025.

The Sailing Grand Slam (SGS) is an international series of elite Olympic watersport events, uniting all ten Olympic “sailing” disciplines – across sailing, windsurfing and kiteboarding – into one integrated Grand Prix-style circuit in Europe and the United States.

The publication of the 2026 Notice of Race (NOR) gives teams a clear, long-term framework for their road to Los Angeles 2028, with a series built around one simple principle: the sailor comes first.

The new SGS Ranking will combine results from all five Grand Slam events with each Olympic class World Championship.

Based on that ranking, SGS is working towards the option of a season-ending Sailing Grand Slam Final, in which the world’s top athletes per discipline could be invited to compete for overall series honours and prize money.

The 2026 SGS calendar features five major Olympic regattas

Spain – Trofeo Princesa Sofía, Mallorca – 27 Mar to 4 Apr

France – Semaine Olympique Française, Hyères – 18 to 25 Apr

Netherlands – Dutch Water Week, Almere – 30 May to 7 Jun

Germany – Kieler Woche, Kiel – 20 to 28 Jun

USA – Long Beach & Los Angeles OCR – 13 July to 7 Aug

The 2026 SGS NOR can be downloaded from the SGS website.