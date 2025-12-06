Racing underway at the 2025 World Sailing Inclusion Championships

The official races of the inaugural World Sailing Inclusion Championships 2025 continued on Friday with intense competition and participation from around the world.

The second day of the 2025 World Sailing Inclusion Championships delivered strong performances and close competition across all four classes.

In RS Venture Connect, Team Poland, featuring Piotr Cichocki and Olga Gornas-Grudzien, moved to the top of the leaderboard after a consistent and powerful showing.

Team Norway, represented by Stian Kristiansen and Elliot Finnestrand, held on to second place following a series of tightly contested races. Sweden’s Fia Fjelddahl and Patrik Rosenberg climbed into third, while Norway’s Henriette Smith and Solfrid Lindhjem Kvinnesland slipped to fourth despite a strong start on Day One.



In the Hansa 303 class, Great Britain’s Rory McKinna extended his lead with another standout performance. Japan’s Takumi Niwa remained close behind in second, and Portugal’s João Pinto held third with steady, strategic sailing.

In the ILCA 6 class for athletes with intellectual impairments, Great Britain’s Murray Macdonald continued to dominate, retaining first place. Hong Kong, China’s Tsz Hin Cheung moved into second, while the UAE’s Marwan Suloom impressed with results that pushed him into third.

In the FarEast 28RS fleet for visually impaired sailors, Great Britain’s team led by Lucy Hodges maintained first place thanks to exceptional coordination and technical skill.

Spain’s Daniel Anglada Pich advanced to second, while the British team led by Karl Haines dropped to third. Another British crew, captained by Vicki Sheen, finished the day in fourth.

Full Inclusion Championship results available here . . .

As the largest ever event in the history of sailing for persons with disabilities, the 2025 edition reinforces Oman’s commitment to Oman Vision 2040, particularly in human development, sports, and sustainable tourism.

The championship continues until 8 December, with final results to be announced during the closing ceremony.