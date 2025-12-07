Day 3 of the 2025 World Sailing Inclusion Championships

The third day of the 2025 World Sailing Inclusion Championships saw continued strong competition across all four categories, with most leaders maintaining their positions as the final day approaches.

Murray Macdonald (Great Britain – ILCA 6) described the day’s challenges:

“The light winds and sea conditions made the racing demanding. I won the first race and recovered from a slow start in the second to take third. Focus is essential until the very last moment.”



Sailors are competing across four internationally recognised classes:

One Person Keelboat (Hansa 303)

Two Person Keelboat (RS Venture Connect)

Intellectual Impairment (ILCA 6)

Visually Impaired (FarEast 28R).

In the One Person Keelboat (Hansa 303), Britain’s Rory McKinna kept his lead, followed by Japan’s Takumi Niwa and Portugal’s João Pinto, while Oman’s Malik Al Qurtubi advanced to 11th.

In the Intellectual Impairment (ILCA 6) event, Britain’s Murray Macdonald remained dominant, with Hong Kong’s Tsz Hin Cheung in second and the UAE’s Marwan Suloom holding third.

In the Two Person Keelboat (RS Venture Connect), Team Poland, featuring Piotr Cichocki and Olga Gornas-Grudzien, stayed on top, while Portugal, represented by Pedro Câncio Reis and Guilherme Ribeiro, moved into second, and Greece, represented by Vasilis Christoforou and Thodoris Alexas, placed third.

In the Visually Impaired (FarEast 28R) category, the Great Britain team led by Lucy Hodges continued to lead the fleet, followed by Spain’s Daniel Anglada Pich in second place, while the British team led by Karl Haines slipped to third.

Full Inclusion Championship results available here . . .

As the largest ever event in the history of sailing for persons with disabilities, the 2025 edition reinforces Oman’s commitment to Oman Vision 2040, particularly in human development, sports, and sustainable tourism.

The championship continues until Monday 8 December, with final results to be announced during the closing ceremony.