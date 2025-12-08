Sailing Chandlery Datchet Flyer – Overall victory for Gillard and Gray

Overall winners of the Sailing Chandlery Datchet Flyer, the second leg of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series were Thomas Gillard and Rachel Gray in their Merlin Rocket.
Second overall was the ILCA 7 of Ben Flower and third Ben and Sam Pascoe in their 2000.
Leading after the three races on Saturday was Eddie Bridle in a Musto Skiff (-5.0 3.0 1.0) with second Ben Flower ILCA 7 (3.0 2.0 -4.0). While third were Gillard and Gray in their Merlin (1.0 6.0 -9.0) tied on 7 pts with Stuart Jones in a Contender and the Pascoes in their 2000.
In Sunday’s double-point Pursuit races, Gillard and Gray came through to win their fleet, and take overall Flyer victory, with the Streaker of Peter Gray leading the other fleet.
Second pursuit places went to the RS200 of Ian and Chris Martin, and the Mirror of Ian and Ted Dobson.
Next Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series event is the Robline UK Polar Chase, Chase SC 13 Dec 2025.
Sailing Chandlery Datchet Flyer Overall (3 races + Pursuit)
1st Merlin Rocket – Thomas GILLARD / Rach GRAY – 9 pts
2nd ILCA 7 / Laser – Ben FLOWER – 15 pts
3rd 2000 – Benjamin PASCOE / Sam PASCOE – 15 pts
4th Streaker – Peter GRAY – 20 pts
5th RS200 – Ian MARTIN / Chris MARTIN – 23.5 pts
6th Osprey – Terry CURTIS / Peter GREIG – 24 pts
7th Musto Skiff – Eddie BRIDLE – 28 pts
8th ILCA 7 – Leo YATES – 28 pts
9th Snipe – Matt WOLSTENHOLME / Lloyd ROBERTS – 30 pts
10th Mirror – Ian DOBSON / Ted DOBSON – 31 pts
11th RS400 – Arran HOLMAN / Alex HUGH’S – 33.5 pts
12th ILCA 6 – Nathan CLARK – 34 pts
13th Contender – Stuart JONES – 37 pts
14th Fireball – Steve GOACHER / Tom GOACHER – 42.5 pts
15th ILCA 4 – Toby TURNER – 46 pts
16th RS800 – Monique VENNIS OZANNE / Hugh SHONE – 49 pts
17th ILCA 4 – Pippa KNIGHTS – 51 pts
18th Hadron H2 – Gavin FLEMING – 51 pts
19th K1 – Mark STONES – 59 pts
20th Solo – Fraser HAYDEN – 60 pts