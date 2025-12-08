Sailing Chandlery Datchet Flyer – Overall victory for Gillard and Gray

Overall winners of the Sailing Chandlery Datchet Flyer, the second leg of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series were Thomas Gillard and Rachel Gray in their Merlin Rocket.

Second overall was the ILCA 7 of Ben Flower and third Ben and Sam Pascoe in their 2000.

Leading after the three races on Saturday was Eddie Bridle in a Musto Skiff (-5.0 3.0 1.0) with second Ben Flower ILCA 7 (3.0 2.0 -4.0). While third were Gillard and Gray in their Merlin (1.0 6.0 -9.0) tied on 7 pts with Stuart Jones in a Contender and the Pascoes in their 2000.

In Sunday’s double-point Pursuit races, Gillard and Gray came through to win their fleet, and take overall Flyer victory, with the Streaker of Peter Gray leading the other fleet.

Second pursuit places went to the RS200 of Ian and Chris Martin, and the Mirror of Ian and Ted Dobson.

Next Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series event is the Robline UK Polar Chase, Chase SC 13 Dec 2025.

Sailing Chandlery Datchet Flyer Overall (3 races + Pursuit)

1st Merlin Rocket – Thomas GILLARD / Rach GRAY – 9 pts

2nd ILCA 7 / Laser – Ben FLOWER – 15 pts

3rd 2000 – Benjamin PASCOE / Sam PASCOE – 15 pts

4th Streaker – Peter GRAY – 20 pts

5th RS200 – Ian MARTIN / Chris MARTIN – 23.5 pts

6th Osprey – Terry CURTIS / Peter GREIG – 24 pts

7th Musto Skiff – Eddie BRIDLE – 28 pts

8th ILCA 7 – Leo YATES – 28 pts

9th Snipe – Matt WOLSTENHOLME / Lloyd ROBERTS – 30 pts

10th Mirror – Ian DOBSON / Ted DOBSON – 31 pts

11th RS400 – Arran HOLMAN / Alex HUGH’S – 33.5 pts

12th ILCA 6 – Nathan CLARK – 34 pts

13th Contender – Stuart JONES – 37 pts

14th Fireball – Steve GOACHER / Tom GOACHER – 42.5 pts

15th ILCA 4 – Toby TURNER – 46 pts

16th RS800 – Monique VENNIS OZANNE / Hugh SHONE – 49 pts

17th ILCA 4 – Pippa KNIGHTS – 51 pts

18th Hadron H2 – Gavin FLEMING – 51 pts

19th K1 – Mark STONES – 59 pts

20th Solo – Fraser HAYDEN – 60 pts

Full results available here . . .