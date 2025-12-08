Star 2025 South American Champions Robert Scheidt and Frithjof Kleen

Brazilian sailing icon Robert Scheidt and his German crewmate Frithjof Kleen are 2025 Star South American Champions.
They secured the championship title in Rio de Janeiro in commanding fashion with a strong showing across all races.
The runners-up, Argentinian brothers Leandro and Lucas Altolaguirre, put in a strong performance to secure second place.
Meanwhile, Daniel Glomb and Pedro Trouche from Brazil claimed the third position with a commendable effort throughout the championship.
Robert Scheidt has 5 Olympic medals from the Laser and Star classes (2x gold, 2x silver and 1x bronze) and 9 World championships in the Laser class and three in the Star class.
Star South American Championship – (20 entries)
1st Robert Scheidt / Frithjof Kleen – 12 pts
2nd Leandro Altolaguirre / Lucas Altolaguirre – 19 pts
3rd Daniel Glomb / Pedro Trouche – 20 pts
4th Paul Cayard / Bruno Prada – 21 pts
5th Fabio Prada / Antonio Moreira – 31 pts
6th Arthur C. de Vasconcellos / Marco Lagoa – 41 pts
7th Marcelo Bellotti / Mauricio Bueno – 42 pts
8th Fabio Bruggioni / Marcelo Sanzone – 43 pts
9th John King / Fernando Ilha – 43 pts
10th Admar Gonzaga Neto / Ronald Seifert – 48 pts