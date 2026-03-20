ILCA 2026 National Open Series saw 179 competitors racing at Warsash SC

The first round of the ILCA class 2026 National Series at Warsash SC attracted 179 competitors racing in three fleets.

Unfortunately racing was restricted to the Saturday as conditions deteriorated on Sunday.

Winner of the ILCA 7 was Matteo Bertacchi of the Circolo Vela Bellano with a consistent series of 2, 2, 5, for an 11pt victory over James Foster of Poola YC who won two races but had to count a 16 from the first race.

Foster tied on 18 pts with Alastair Brown of Great Moor SC. Winner of the first race was Archie Munro‑Price of Castle Cove SC.

In the 77 strong ILCA 6, Toby Wagget of Derwent SC was the winner with a 3, 1, 1, scoreline, five points clear of Poppy Luxton of Restronguet SC, with Jon Emmett Castle Cove SC taking third the third podium place. Winner of the first race was Jake Davies of Warsash SC (14th overall).

In the ILCA 4 fleet, Sam Dence of Island Barn Reservoir SC took the overall win with 19 pts from a 9, 4, 6, scoreline. Second was Sam Mason of Silver Wing with 21 pts and third Alex Stainton of Draycote SC with 22 pts.

ILCA 4 race winners were: Jasper Jenkinson, Sam Mason and Toby Turner.



Next round is the Rooster National Open 2 at WPNSA 21–22 March 2026

ILCA 6 – Final Leaders after 3 races

1st Toby Waggett – Derwent Reservoir SC 3 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd Poppy Luxton – Restronguet SC 4 4 2 – – 10 pts

3rd Jon Emmett – Castle Cove SC 6 2 SCP – – 26.6 pts

4th Carys Attwell – Rutland SC 2 18 7 – – 27 pts

5th Tom Hakes – Parkstone YC 19 3 5 – – 27 pts

6th Freddie Maclaverty – RWBSWC 17 6 6 – – 29 pts

7th Lewis Bacon – Leigh and Lowton 7 7 15 – – 29 pts

8th Adriana Penruddocke – RBYC 21 5 4 – – 30 pts

9th Ethan Rhodes – Warsash SC 16 9 13 – – 38 pts

10th Corneille Leprince – King George SC 8 11 21 – – 40 pts

ILCA 7 – Final Leaders after 3 races (33 entries)

1st Matteo Bertacchi – Circolo Vela Bellano 2 2 3 – – 7 pts

2nd James Foster – Poole YYC 16 1 1 – – 18 pts

3rd Alastair Brown – Great Moor SC 9 5 4 – – 18 pts

4th Hamish Collingridge – Waldringfield SC 11 7 2 – – 20 pts

5th James Percival‑Cooke – Norfolk Broads YC 4 8 9 – – 21 pts

6th Arthur Farley – BHYC 3 15 5 – – 23 pts

7th Leo Yates – Island Barn SC 7 6 10 – – 23 pts

8th Alfie Noel – Warsash SC 10 3 14 – – 27 pts

9th Ewan McAnally – Rutland SC 6 10 11 – – 27 pts

10th Nathan Russell – RHYC 8 9 15 – – 32 pts

ILCA 4 – Final Leaders after 3 races (69 entries)

1st Sam Dence – Island Barn Reservoir SC 9 4 6 – – 19 pts

2nd Sam Mason – Silver Wing 6 1 14 – – 21 pts

3rd Alex Stainton – Draycote SC 16 2 4 – – 22 pts

4th Fraser Hakes – Parkstone YC 4 13 5 – – 22 pts

5th Callum Marshall – Blackwater SC 11 10 3 – – 24 pts

6th Harry Brown – Parkstone YC 2 6 18 – – 26 pts

7th Thomas Knight – Chichester YC 3 17 7 – – 27 pts

8th Harry Dence – IBRSC 26 3 2 – – 31 pts

9th Noah Mathers – Burnham SC 8 11 24 – – 43 pts

10th Toby Turner – SBSC 38 5 1 – – 44 pts

ILCA Class 2026 National Series

14–15 March 2026: ILCA UK – Sailingfast National Open 1 – Warsash SC

21–22 March 2026: ILCA UK – Rooster National Open 2 – WPNSA

28–29 March 2026: ILCA UK – Ovington National Open 3 – WPNSA

22–28 July 2026: ILCA UK Open & National Championships 2026 – WPNSA