Tilly and Lattanzi crowned Inaugural WASZP All-Stars Invitational Champions

Australia’s Louis Tilly and America’s Pearl Lattanzi crowned Champions at the Inaugural WASZP All-Stars Invitational

The WASZP All-Stars Pensacola Invitational is an invitation-only event bringing together the top-ranked WASZP sailors from around the globe.

Eight men and seven women – selected purely on merit – went head-to-head in short, high-intensity sprint races, with no discards, requiring absolute consistency to win the US$5000 (£3765) individual fleet prize money.

In the men, Spain’s Pablo Astiazaran opened the day by winning the first two races, followed by wins from Gavin Ball (USA) and Hippolyte Gruet (FRA).

However, the narrative shifted in the final hour. Tilly, the reigning Asia-Pacific Champion, winning the last two races of the regatta to secure the overall title and top prize.

In the Women’s fleet, Lattanzi started where she left off yesterday, taking a win in the first race of the morning.

Her consistency across the two-day event earned her the inaugural title. Bridget Conrad (AUS) and Grace Poole (CAN) each claimed two race wins during the six-race session.

WASZP All-Stars Invitational- Men

1st Louis Tilly AUS

2nd Gavin Ball USA

3rd Pablo Astiazaran ESP

4th Alexandre Grognuz SUI

5th Hippolyte Gruet FRA

6th Andrew Chisholm CAN

7th Flinn Olson NZL

8th Nick Schuler GER

WASZP All-Stars Invitational – Women

1st Pearl Lattanzi USA

2nd Grace Poole CAN

3rd Bridget Conrad AUS

4th Sol López Navarro ESP

5th Louise Metenier FRA

6th Julia Gebhard GER

7th Liv Häggström SWE

The 2026 WASZP Games are scheduled for Pensacola, Florida, from 22 to 28 March in what’s billed as the biggest ever one-design foiling event in North America.