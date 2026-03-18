GB1 America’s Cup team launch their AC40 for first Italian training camp

The GB1 team launched its one-design AC40 race boat last week as part of its first Italian training camp.

GB1 took to the water in Cagliari, Sardinia for the first sailing sessions of its 38th America’s Cup campaign ahead of the opening preliminary regatta of the 38th America’s Cup.

Conditions were fresh – 25 knots in the gusts – and the new GB1 crew took it to the limit . . . that ended with a quick dip. No damage or injuries and they were towed home for a debrief.



CEO Ian Walker summerised a successful first AC40 training camp in Cagliari, despite a capsize on a big last day.

‘We had a capsize and whilst that sounds a bad thing in many ways it’s quite a good thing for us because we spent a lot of time going through safety protocols. We’ve got new team we’ve embedded, we’ve talked about communication when you have incidents like that.

So for me there as a casual observer trying not to sort of get too involved, I was delighted to see that the team handled it really professionally and minimized any damage to the boat, and most importantly of course absolutely no problems for any of the people out there.

Looking forward to welcoming all the Pathway sailors – Hannah and her squad – when they come back next weekend. So it’ll be busy.’

GB1 Team Principal Sir Ben Ainslie said it was exciting to see the team back sailing together as preparations ramp up for the new campaign.

The first preliminary regatta of the 2027 America’s Cup, a long-weekend of AC40 fleet racing, is due to take place in front of the Port of Cagliari from 21 to 24 May 2026.