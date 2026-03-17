America’s Cup La Roche-Posay Racing Team is born

The French challenger for the 38th America’s Cup is taking a major step forward with a new identity, a new title partner, and renewed momentum.

With the arrival of La Roche-Posay, a brand of the L’Oréal Group and the world’s leading dermatological skincare brand, as its title partner, the French America’s Cup team, supported by K-Challenge, becomes La Roche-Posay Racing Team and enters a new phase in its development.

Building on his responsibilities within the K-Challenge structure and to support this new phase of the project, two-time America’s Cup winner Philippe Presti assumes the role of Sporting Director for all K-Challenge sailing teams, including the La Roche-Posay Racing Team for the 38th America’s Cup in 2027.

Under the guidance of Philippe Presti and Philippe Mourniac, the team is assembled around Quentin Delapierre at the helm of this team, and one of the drivers of the AC75.

The team is composed of Franco-New Zealander Jason Saunders a skilled trimmer . . . Briton Leigh McMillan who also has extensive experience in Olympic multihull, SailGP and the America’s Cup, having participated in several campaigns with the British challenge team.

The Franco-Spanish duo Diego Botín and Florian Trittel, the 2024 49er Olympic champions, bring a culture and tactical precision honed at the highest Olympic level.

This core group also includes Timothé Lapauw, Bruno Mourniac SB20 world champion and two-time winner of the Tour de France à la Voile, and Amélie Grassi, whose multi-platform experience provides the flexibility and pragmatism necessary for sailing the AC75.

The technical team of over 60 people is led by Antoine Carraz together with colleagues such as David Gautier, head of electronics and mechatronics, Benjamin Vernières, head of the appendage design department, and Owen David in hydraulic design.

In addition, there are also new recruits like Lucas Delcourt, head of performance, and Mickey Ickert, a world-renowned sail designer and three-time America’s Cup winner.

The team will compete in fleet races during the preliminary regattas aboard AC40s. The first of these will be held in Cagliari, Sardinia, from May 21 to 24 this year.

To prepare for these events Quentin Delapierre’s French team will follow an intensive training program in Lorient, K-Challenge’s home port, until August before moving to Naples, the 38th America’s Cup competition venue, in September.

The La Roche-Posay Racing Team’s sailing crew:

Quentin Delapierre (FRA) — Skipper / Driver

Diego Botín (ESP/FRA) — Driver

Enzo Balanger (FRA) — Driver

Jason Saunders (NZL) — Trimmer

Florian Trittel (ESP) — Trimmer

Leigh McMillan (GBR) — Trimmer

Bruno Mourniac (FRA) — Trimmer

Tim Lapauw (FRA) — Trimmer

Amélie Grassi (FRA) — Trimmer