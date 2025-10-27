Sweden take double victory at Gold Cup and Aspen Bermuda Women’s Match Races

Swedish teams topped the podium at the 2025 Gold Cup and Aspen Bermuda Women’s Match Races.

In the Gold Cup, Johnie Berntsson and the Berntsson Racing Team went 3-0 in the final against eight-time world champion Britain’s Ian Williams and his Pindar by Manuport Logitics team, to take a third straight Gold Cup title.

Berntsson is the first skipper in the modern history of the trophy to complete the hat trick.

Bertsson was sailing with Björn Lundgren, Herman Andersson, Oscar Angervall. Williams was sailing with Gerry Mitchell, Richard Sydenham, Jon Gunderson.

In third place was the USA’s Chris Poole and Riptide Racing who took a 2 – 1 victory in their third place match with Eric Monnin of Switzerland.

In the Women’s Aspen Bermuda Match Racing, Sweden’s Anna Östling and her Wings Sailing Team, took a 3 – 1 victory over Lea Vogelius of Denmark. Östling was sailing with Anna Holmdahl, Elisabeth Nilsson, Annika Carlunger, Linnea Wennergern.

While Pauline Courtois of France took a 2 – 0 win over Nicole Breault of the USA to claim third place.