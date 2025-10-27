WingFoil Racing crowns its first-ever Youth and Masters World Champions

Wingfoil history was made this week in the Azores as WingFoil Racing crowned its first-ever Youth and Masters World Champions.

In the Youth Boys division the 17-year-old Italian Ernesto de Amicis stormed to two back-to-back victories in the finals to claim the inaugural Youth World Champion title.

Second was Kosta Gladiadis of New Zealand and third Stepan Benes of Czechia also showed remarkable skill and determination, fighting hard for a well-deserved bronze.

In the Girls’ World Championship, it was China’s 6-year-old Yana Li who displayed exceptional resilience, winning three consecutive races in the grand-final to secure the World title.

Italy’s Lara Talarico, just 12 years old, already her country’s youth silver medallist, now adds a World silver medal. Claire Tian Yu Tse of Hong Kong showed her technical ability in lighter winds to claim bronze.

In the Masters Fleet, Britain’s 36 year old Chris Rashley took command of the fleet in challenging high-wind conditions.

Silver went to Paolo Migliorini of Italy and bronze to Satchapong Vimonsatiankit of Thailand.

Full results available here . . .