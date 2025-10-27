Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic race – Full speed Start for main fleets

After the early start for the Ocean Fifty 15-meter trimarans which led to three capsizing over the weekend, Sunday the three other divisions started the TRANSAT CAFÉ L’OR Normandie Le Havre.

The three later divisions – ULTIM, IMOCAs and Class40 – faced muscular wind conditions and leaden skies as they made a fast start and an express exit from the English Channel.

First to suffer was the IMOCA Paprec Arkéa of Yoann Richomme and Corentin Horeau who collided with a buoy off the coast of Le Havre. They have turning back for a technical stopover in Le Havre.

At 11:00 hrs Monday, the leading Ocean 50 is Wewise of Pierre Quiroga and Gaston Morvan sailing down the coast of Portugal some 100 nautical miles north of La Coruña.

Chasing them are the Ultims still in a tight group, led by SVR-Lazartigue of Tom Laperche and Franck Cammas.

In the IMOCA fleet, Macif Sante Prevoyance of Sam Goodchild and Lois Berrehar leads by 14nm ahead of Charel of Jeremie and Morgan Lagraviere.

The largest fleet is Class40 with 42 entries, and the leader is Seafrigo-Sogestran of Guillaume Pirouelle and Cedric Chateau in close contact with Amarris of Nebout and Gildas Mahe, and Les Invincibles of William Mathelin-Moreaux and Pietro Luciani.