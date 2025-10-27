The 2025 RORC Season’s Points Championship overall winner is Rob Craigie’s Bellino

The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2025, a milestone marking a century of dedication to ocean racing and yachting excellence.

Since the 1930s, the RORC has organised a full season of offshore races. In 2000, the Club introduced the first RORC Season’s Points Championship, scored under the internationally recognised IRC Rating System — the same rule used in nearly all of the world’s premier offshore races.

A quarter of a century on, the RORC Season’s Points Championship has become the largest and most prestigious offshore racing series in the world. The 2025 edition attracted over 600 boats and over 7000 sailors representing six continents.

The overall winner under IRC is determined by the lowest cumulative score across the season, while six IRC class titles are awarded based on each yacht’s best five results from a possible 16 races. Multihulls compete under the MOCRA Rule, and Class40s race in a dedicated level-rating division.

The overall winner of the 2025 RORC Season’s Points Championship, retaining the Jazz Trophy for an unprecedented third year in a row, is Rob Craigie’s Sun Fast 3600 Bellino (GBR), racing Two-Handed with RORC Commodore Deb Fish. Second is Géry Trentesaux’s Ker 43 Long Courrier and third is Simon Toms’ Sun Fast 3300 Zephyr (GBR).

2025 RORC Season’s Points Championship IRC Classes Podium

IRC ZERO

Tschüss 2 (USA) – Volvo Open 70, Christian Zugel

Ino Noir (GBR) – Carkeek 45, James Neville

Venomous (GBR) – CM 60, Graeme Lewis

IRC ONE

Long Courrier (FRA) – Ker 43, Géry Trentesaux

Darkwood (IRL) – J/121, Michael O’Donnell

Dawn Treader (GBR) – JPK 1180, Ed Bell

IRC TWO

Scarlet Oyster (GBR) – Oyster 48, Ross Applebey

Corazon (GBR) – J/133, Robin Herbert

Midnight Blues (FRA) – Pogo RC, Jean-Eudes Renier

IRC THREE

Bellino (GBR) – Sun Fast 3600, Rob Craigie

Zephyr (GBR) – Sun Fast 3300, Simon Toms

Orbit (GBR) – Sun Fast 3300, Dan Fellows

IRC FOUR

Jetpack (GBR) – JPK 1010, Mark Brown

Jaasap (GBR) – JPK 1010, Fowler & Berglund

Cora (GBR) – Sun Fast 3200, Goodhew Family

IRC TWO-HANDED

Bellino (GBR) – Sun Fast 3600, Rob Craigie

Kestrel (GBR) – Sun Fast 3300, Simon Bamford

Mzungu! (GBR) – JPK 1080, Sam White