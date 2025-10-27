29er EuroCup Final 2025 – Gold fleet in race for podium places

On the first day of Gold fleet racing at the 29er EuroCup Final on Lake Garda at Fraglia Vela Riva three races were completed.

Overall leader is Switzerland’s Ikke Huber and Liam Berger (34 pts) with a five-point advantage over second placed Alexandre Mostini and Raphaël Allain (39 pts) of France. Now in third are Italians Giuseppe Montesano and Enrico Coslovich (45 pts), who moved up from sixth.

Best placed British pair are Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield with 55 pts in 7th, with Ben Greenhalgh and Tom Sinfield with 57 pts in 8th.

Top female team are Italy’s Bianca Marchesini and Lucia Finato in 13th overall, while Emilia Salvatore and Pietro Rizzi lead the mixed category, in 10th overall.

Britain’s Eliana Edwards and Izzy Johnson are placed 5th in the Female division (31st overall).

The Finals will conclude Tuesday, with up to four more races scheduled.

Full results available here . . .