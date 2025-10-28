29er EuroCup Final 2025 – Bailey and Sinfield take second overall

Britain’s Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield took second in the Final 29er EuroCup circuit event on Lake Garda at Fraglia Vela Riva.

Ben Greenhalgh and Tom Sinfield of Britain were U17 Boys winners in 9th overall.

Overall victory went to Alexandre Mostini and Raphaël Allain of France, finishing 22 pts clear of Bailey and Sinfield, with Jacob Ryu Brundler and Thierry Stucki of Switzerland in third.

Top female team are Italy’s Bianca Marchesini and Lucia Finato in 10th overall, with Emilia Salvatore and Pietro Rizzi of Italy top in the mixed category, in 7th overall.

Full results available here . . .