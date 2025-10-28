Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic race – The fleet has seen its first big split.

After an action-packed first two days in the Transat Café L’OR, the lead is being disputed by four of the top sailors in the IMOCA Class.
Up at the front, after a tough start in the English Channel and then a tricky light airs ridge in the Bay of Biscay, the Charal skipper Jérémie Beyou, sailing with Morgan Lagravière, is just ahead of early leaders Sam Goodchild and Loïs Berrehar on MACIF Sante Prévoyance.
The two crews are at the head of a tight group of four boats, the other two are Allagrande MAPEI and 11th Hour Racing, who have sailed away from the chasing pack, some 70 miles behind them.
Yoann Richomme and Corentin Horeau on Paprec Arkéa have managed to re-join the race after having to return to Le Havre with serious rig damage following a collision with a navigation buoy.
Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic Leaders
28 Oct at 18:00 hrs
Class 40
001 SNSM FAITES UN DON ! Corentin DOUGUET / Axel TRÉHIN
002 SEAFRIGO – SOGESTRAN Guillaume PIROUELLE / Cédric CHATEAU
003 AMARRIS Achille NEBOUT / Gildas MAHÉ
IMOCA
001 CHARAL Jérémie BEYOU / Morgan LAGRAVIÈRE
002 MACIF SANTÉ PRÉVOYANCE Sam GOODCHILD / Loïs BERREHAR
003 ALLAGRANDE MAPEI Ambrogio BECCARIA / Thomas RUYANT
Ocean 50
001 WEWISE Pierre QUIROGA / Gaston MORVAN
002 EDENRED 5 Emmanuel LE ROCH / Basile BOURGNON
003 SOLIDAIRES EN PELOTON Thibaut VAUCHEL-CAMUS / Damien SEGUIN
ULTIM
001 SVR – LAZARTIGUE Tom LAPERCHE / Franck CAMMAS
002 SODEBO ULTIM 3 Thomas COVILLE / Benjamin SCHWARTZ
003 ACTUAL ULTIM 4 Anthony MARCHAND / Julien VILLION