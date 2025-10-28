Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic race – The fleet has seen its first big split.

After an action-packed first two days in the Transat Café L’OR, the lead is being disputed by four of the top sailors in the IMOCA Class.

Up at the front, after a tough start in the English Channel and then a tricky light airs ridge in the Bay of Biscay, the Charal skipper Jérémie Beyou, sailing with Morgan Lagravière, is just ahead of early leaders Sam Goodchild and Loïs Berrehar on MACIF Sante Prévoyance.

The two crews are at the head of a tight group of four boats, the other two are Allagrande MAPEI and 11th Hour Racing, who have sailed away from the chasing pack, some 70 miles behind them.

Yoann Richomme and Corentin Horeau on Paprec Arkéa have managed to re-join the race after having to return to Le Havre with serious rig damage following a collision with a navigation buoy.

Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic Leaders

28 Oct at 18:00 hrs

Class 40

001 SNSM FAITES UN DON ! Corentin DOUGUET / Axel TRÉHIN

002 SEAFRIGO – SOGESTRAN Guillaume PIROUELLE / Cédric CHATEAU

003 AMARRIS Achille NEBOUT / Gildas MAHÉ

IMOCA

001 CHARAL Jérémie BEYOU / Morgan LAGRAVIÈRE

002 MACIF SANTÉ PRÉVOYANCE Sam GOODCHILD / Loïs BERREHAR

003 ALLAGRANDE MAPEI Ambrogio BECCARIA / Thomas RUYANT

Ocean 50

001 WEWISE Pierre QUIROGA / Gaston MORVAN

002 EDENRED 5 Emmanuel LE ROCH / Basile BOURGNON

003 SOLIDAIRES EN PELOTON Thibaut VAUCHEL-CAMUS / Damien SEGUIN

ULTIM

001 SVR – LAZARTIGUE Tom LAPERCHE / Franck CAMMAS

002 SODEBO ULTIM 3 Thomas COVILLE / Benjamin SCHWARTZ

003 ACTUAL ULTIM 4 Anthony MARCHAND / Julien VILLION