Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic race – Three Ocean Fifty trimarans now reported to have capsized

Two more Ocean Fifty 15-meter trimarans are reported to have capsized after starting the Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic race.

The Ocean Fifty Lazare X Hellio capsized off La Hague on Saturday evening. Later at 00:25 UTC Sunday, Koesio was reported to have capsized north of Guernsey.

Then Sunday morning at 04:05 UTC, Inter Invest capsized off the tip of Brittany.

All crew have been rescued and reported unharmed.

The trimarans have been secured and towing operations are underway.

Weather conditions in the area were rough, with steady winds of 22 to 25 knots, gusts up to 30 knots, and 3-meter waves.

Seven other Ocean Fifty are continuing. The leader is Wewise of Pierre Quiroga and Gaston Morvan.

More starts are scheduled for Sunday afternoon for the double-handed transatlantic race which goes from Le Havre on the Channel Coast of France, to Fort-de-France (Martinique).

A total of 74 boats with 148 skippers in four classes are taking part in the race with the ULTIM start at 2 pm, the IMOCA at 2.20 pm and the

CLASS40 at 2.40 pm.