Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic race – Ocean Fifty Lazare X Hellio capsizes off La Hague

The Ocean Fifty Lazare X Hellio capsizes off La Hague. Both skippers are reported safe and sound.

The 15-meter trimaran capsized about 3 miles off the French coast, north of La Hague (Cotentin). Both skippers, Erwan Le Draoulec and Tanguy Le Turquais, are safe and were airlifted off.

The ten Ocean 50 multihulls advanced their race start time by nearly 24 hours and left Le Havre at 4:30 pm Saturday, seeking to clear the Channel before the biggest winds hit Sunday night.

At 8:27 pm UTC Saturday the Race Management of the Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic race was informed by the CROSS that the distress beacon of the Ocean Fifty Lazare X Hellio had been activated.

The SNSM went out to mark the boat’s position. The Race Management, the boat’s technical team, and the skippers are working together on a plan to tow the vessel to a port.

Weather conditions in the area were rough, with steady winds of 22 to 25 knots, gusts up to 30 knots, and 3-meter waves.

The 10 Ocean 50s should sail a 4600 nautical miles course, to the island of Sal in the Cape Verde islands turning right for Martinique.