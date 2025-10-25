2025 Bermuda Gold Cup – Ian Williams faces Johnie Berntsson in Final

Ian Williams will face defending champion Johnie Berntsson of Sweden in the Bermuda Gold Cup final.

Williams won a tight semi-final against Chris Poole of the USA eventually taking a 3 – 2 victory.

He will face Berntsson, who took a 3 – 1 win against Eric Monnin of Switzerland, in the final on Sunday.

In the Women’s Aspen Bermuda Match Racing, Sweden’s Anna Ӧstling will face Lea Vogelius of Denmark.

Ӧstling took a 3 – 2 win over Nicole Breault USA in their semi-final, and Vogelius took a 3 – 0 win over Pauline Courtois of France.

The Finals are best of five matches and the Petit Finals best of three matches.