Rolex SailGP doubles down on Championship dates for 2026

While the America’s Cup has spent most of 2025 trying to reinvent itself as a quasi race circuit event, SailGP has doubled-down down on its existing 13 event circuit.

The SailGP circuit now girdles the world and the success of Russell Coutts and Larry Ellison’s ground breaking circuit, launched in 2018, with five teams has taken sailing to another level.

The 2025 Championship-deciding Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix Grand Final, takes place on 29-30 November.

The final 2025 event at Abu Dhabi will decide the top three teams who will go head to head in the winner-takes-all race for the SailGP season trophy and USD $2 million dollar prize money, from a total season prize pot of USD $12.8 million.

SailGP CEO Russell Coutts Commented, “As we grow SailGP into a truly global sports property, these long-term commitments with key venues are a critical step in delivering a world-class experience year after year.”

ROLEX SAILGP CHAMPIONSHIP – 2026 SEASON CALENDAR:

January 17-18 – Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG

February 14-15 – ITM New Zealand Sail GP | Auckland

February 28 – March 1 – KPMG Sydney Sail GP

April 11-12 – Enel Rio Sail GP

May 9-10 – Apex Group Bermuda Sail GP

May 30-31- Mubadala New York Sail GP

June 20-21 – Canada Sail GP | Halifax

July 25-26 – Emirates Great Britain Sail GP| Portsmouth

August 22-23 – Germany Sail GP | Sassnitz

Sep / Oct – Spain Sail GP

September 12-13 – ROCKWOOL France Sail GP | Saint-Tropez

November 21-22 – Emirates Dubai Sail GP, presented by DP World

November 28-29 – Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail GP 2026 Season Grand Final, presented by Abu Dhabi

