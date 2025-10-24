2025 Bermuda Gold Cup – Ian Williams makes Semi-final Saturday

Ian Williams of Britain is through to the Bermuda Gold Cup Semi-final where he will face Chris Poole of the USA.

The other semi-final will see defending champion Johnie Berntsson of Sweden face Eric Monnin of Switzerland.

The semi-finals are a best of five race series.

A heavy rainstorm brought the first flight of the Aspen Bermuda Women’s Match Racing to a premature halt. The remaining five races will be held on Saturday morning, when the final two semi-final spots will be decided.

Anna Östling and Pauline Courtois, who was heavily bandaged after a scooter accident, confirmed their place in the knockout stages and they will be joined by two of Lea Vogelius/DEN, Nicole Breault/USA or Julia Aartsen/NED.

The Bermuda Gold Cup and Aspen Bermuda Women’s Match Race runs through to Sunday 26 October.