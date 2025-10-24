iQFOiL Youth & Junior European Championships – Finalists named for Medal Series

The Mistral delivering strong winds from the early morning meant that only the U17 and U19 Men’s Gold Fleets raced Friday.

Milo Shaw – in the U17 men – is the only British competitor to make it into the Medal series on Saturday.

Rankings in the Women’s categories remain unchanged from the previous day. The top 10 athletes in each category who will advance to the Medal Series Saturday which comprises: Quarter-Final, Semi-Final and Grand Final.

The Grand Final includes the top three ranked athletes from the Opening Series along with the winner of the Semi-Final.

In the Grand Final race itself, the athlete who finishes first earns four points, while the others receive zero.

These are the competitors who will advance to the Medal Series.

U19 Women – Top 10 Finalists

1. Emma Johanna SCHLEICHER (GER) – 75 pts

2. Medea FALCIONI (ITA) – 124 pts

3. Nurhayat GÜVEN (TUR) – 73 pts

4. Yfke VAN DER MEER (NED) – 102.5 pts

5. Yaheli LEEN (ISR) – 113 pts

6. Salomé SIMON (FRA) – 112 pts

7. Julia PRZYBYŁ (POL) – 129 pts

8. Danai GIANNOULI (GRE) – 143 pts

9. Maya BAREL (ISR) – 190 pts

10. Alba KLEIN (ISR) – 195 pts

U19 Men – Top 10 Finalists

1. Peleg RAJUAN (ISR) – 50 pts

2. Artun ŞENOL (TUR) – 118 pts

3. Mattia SAONCELLA (ITA) – 110 pts

4. Aksel HAAVA (EST) – 152 pts

5. Maciej DĄBEK (POL) – 135 pts

6. Hoël QUINTRIC (FRA) – 144 pts

7. Robin Sijan Zico ZELEY (SUI) – 175 pts

8. Kaj ROZEBOOM (ARU) – 174 pts

9. Valentino BLEWETT (CAN) – 214 pts

10. Kfir NOV (ISR) – 194 pts

U17 Women – Top 10 Finalists

1. Thea LE BORGNE ZIBETTI (FRA) – 25 pts

2. Naama PALATNIK (ISR) – 97 pts

3. Ruya UĞURLU (TUR) – 58 pts

4. Garance CHATELIER–DAISAY (FRA) – 87 pts

5. Ece Melis BAS (TUR) – 100 pts

6. Maria MIARCZYŃSKA (POL) – 100 pts

7. Parla KABASAKAL (TUR) – 97 pts

8. Marta GAJDZINSKA (POL) – 141 pts

9. Bertha KIVISTIK (EST) – 136 pts

10. Kalina SZOSTEK (POL) – 97 pts

U17 Men – Top 10 Finalists

1. Finn BRÜLL (NED) – 81 pts

2. Merlijn BOSWIJK (NED) – 54 pts

3. Frantisek BURDA (CZE) – 78 pts

4. Moritz SCHLEICHER (GER) – 147 pts

5. Milo SHAW (GBR) – 170 pts

6. Enric PATIÑO RIUTORD (ESP) – 137 pts

7. Idan LICHTENSTEIN (ISR) – 177 pts

8. Oscar FLORIN (FRA) – 174.25 pts

9. Milo ZAAL (NED) – 172 pts

10. Eitan KATELY (ISR) – 116 pts