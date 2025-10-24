Rolex Middle Sea Race – Class winners under IRC

With confirmation that the Mills 72 Balthasar is the overall winner of the 46th Rolex Middle Sea Race, interest now focuses on the class podiums particularly under IRC time correction.

Wednesday afternoon brought a change in fortune to the yachts around Lampedusa. Class podiums across the IRC category have begun to fill, some with more certainty than others.

Marco Paolucci’s Italian JPK 1180 Libertine, racing with Niccolò Bertola, was the first two-handed team to cross the finish line. Four double-handed teams are still on the course, and the fight for the podium places remains wide open.

Nikki Henderson’s British J/122 Noisy Oyster is the winner of IRC 5, three boats in the class are still racing, but none can beat Noisy Oyster’s corrected time.

In IRC 6, Simon Toms’ British Sun Fast 3300 Zephyr is the clear winner with two still to finish.

Provisional class winners under IRC time correction: