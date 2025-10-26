iQFOiL Youth & Junior Europeans – Final Day Results

Light and unstable winds only allowed U19 Men and Women Medal Series, Finn Brull (NED) and Thea Le Borgne Zibetti (FRA) are confirmed winners in the U17 Men and Women.

The final day of the iQFOiL Youth & Junior European Championship at Club Nautico Arzachena concluded with a dramatic twist and double Italian glory, as Mattia Saoncella and Medea Falcioni surged from behind to claim the U19 European titles in the Medal Series.

Best placed British competitors were Milo Shaw 5th in the U17 Men, and Sophie Clark 14th in the U19 Women.

U19 Men – Final Podium

1. Mattia Saoncella (ITA)

2. Peleg Rajuan (ISR)

3. Artun Şenol (TUR)

U19 Women – Final Podium

1. Medea Falcioni (ITA)

2. Emma Johanna Schleicher (GER)

3. Nurhayat Güven (TUR)

U17 Men – Final Podium

1. Finn Brüll (NED)

2. Merlijn Boswijk (NED)

3. František Burda (CZE)

U17 Women – Final Podium

1. Théa Le Borgne Zibetti (FRA)

2. Naama Palatnik (ISR)

3. Ruya Uğurlu (TUR)

Full results available here . . .