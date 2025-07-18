Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam – Part 2 underway

Part 2 of the Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam opened on Thursday with racing for the Nacra 17, 49er, 49erFX and iQFoil.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet lead the Nacra 17, with second Lukas Haberl and Clara Stamminger of Austria.

In the men’s 49er Nevin Snow and Ian MacDiarmid of the USA lead with a 1, 2, 2, 1 score, with second Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes.

Third are Austria’s Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger who were knocked back by a retirement in there 1, 2, 1 scoreline.

In the women’s FX, Vilma Bobeck and Ebba Berntsson of Sewden took a cleansweep of four wins to lead from Paris Henken and Helena Scutt of the USA.

The iQFoil events are China dominated, with Kun Bi leading the men and Wenqi Li the women.

Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 4 races (6 entries)

1st GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 1 2 2 1 – – 6 pts

2nd AUT Lukas HABERL and Clara STAMMINGER – – 2 3 1 2 – – 8 pts

3rd AUT Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 3 1 3 3 – – 10 pts

4th USA Kay BRUNSVOLD and Maxton DELBRIDGE – – 4 4 4 6 – – 18 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 4 races (9 entries)

1st USA 31 Nevin SNOW and Ian MACDIARMID – – 2 1 1 2 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 4 James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES – – 4 4 2 3 – – 13 pts

3rd AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 1 2 RET 1 – – 14 pts

4th CHN 167 Mingliang DING and Tian LIU – – 3 3 4 4 – – 14 pts

49erXF Women – Leaders after 4 races (11 entries)

1st SWE Vilma BOBECK and Ebba BERNTSSON – – 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd USA Paris HENKEN and Helena SCUTT – – 4 3 2 4 – – 13 pts

3rd CHN Yingqian WANG and Xiaoya SU – – 5 4 4 2 – – 15 pts

4th CAN Georgia LEWIN-LAFRANCE and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 2 5 3 DSQ – – 22 pts

5th USA William STRATTON and Matei MEGLIC – – 6 6 9 3 – – 24 pts

6th USA Maddie HAWKINS and Lillian MYERS – – 8 8 6 5 – – 27 pts

iQFoil Men – Leaders after 5 races (7 entries)

1st CHN 1 Kun BI – – 1 1 1 -4 2 – – 5 pts

2nd CHN 18 Jingye HUANG – – 3 3 -4 1 1 – – 8 pts

3rd CHN 77 Zhen HUANG – – 2 2 3 2 -6 – – 9 pts

iQFoil Women – Leaders after 5 races (7 entries)

1st CHN 17 Wenqi LI – – 2 1 1 1 UFD – – 5 pts

2nd USA 178 Bryn MULLER – – 1 2 -6 3 4 – – 10 pts

3rd CHN 8 Xialing TAN – – UFD 4 3 5 1 – – 13 pts

Full results available here . . .