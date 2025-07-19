Portsmouth SailGP event potentially facing an unsettled weekend

The Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix based at Portsmouth UK over the weekend of the 19 and 20 July is potentially facing an unsettled weekend.

Not something that the Rolex SailGP Circuit race team will want to hear, but they have coped such situations before., and as long as the thunder stays away, the F50’s have an extensive mix-and-match, wing and foil wardrobe to keep them sailing in most conditions.

Friday evening the Met office issued an Amber severe weather warning for 04:00 hrs until 11:00 hrs on Saturday covering southeastern parts of England. Portsmouth is included on the westerly edge of that warning.

The forecast indicates torrential, thundery rain of 20 to 40 mm, with frequent lightning, hail, and gusty winds. But by Sunday the warning drops to a yellow and is indicated further to the west of Portsmouth.

In fact if the warnings stick to their timings the Grand Prix could enjoy ideal conditions, with the Met Office indicating sunshine and 23 deg C with a WSW 10 knot breeze Saturday, and an 11 knot SSW breeze on Sunday, both days featuring some stronger gusts.

Friday afternoon a group of seven the SailGP teams sailed out to the race area in front of the towering grandstands that have been erected along the Southsea Castle seafront area.

Unfortunately the three scheduled practice races were cancelled due to light winds, but it did give the crews a heads-up on what to expect in the crowded waters just outside Portsmouth Harbour, which features Napoleonic Forts as well as both Naval and commercial ship movements.

The Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth takes place on July 19/20, with racing from 4pm-5.30pm BST.

