RORC Channel Race kicks off Admiral’s Cup series

The RORC Channel Race started Saturday 19 July, in light downwind breeze in the central Solent with a flooding tide.

Three hours into the Channel Race, the entire fleet had rounded the South Pullar mark.

Karl Kwok’s TP52 Beau Geste (RHKYC) was leading a pack of boats on the water, including Botin 56 Black Pearl (RORC – Red) skippered by Stefan Jentzsch, along with Peter Harrison’s TP52 Jolt 3 (YCM) and Niklas Zennstrom’s Carkeek 52 Rán (KSSS).

In AC2 the on-the-water lead is changing with each update. Carkeek 40 Jolt 6 (YCM) with Pierre Casiraghi at the helm and Botin 40 Beau Ideal (RHYC) skippered by Chris Cowan are going well with James Murray’s B&C 42 Callisto (RNZYS) very much in the running.

The spinnaker start for the 30 Admiral’s Cup boats, in tight formation with the tide, would have had nerves jangling on board. Ahead of the impressive fleet was a course of over 160 nautical miles.

Designed to test the crews and their boats at a variety of sailing angles and in a huge range of conditions, the outcome would not only result in double points but also precious points that cannot be discarded.

The wind was light—just seven knots from 262 degrees —and with the tide just beginning to flood, start positioning was absolutely critical. It produced a spectacular spread with some standout performances from the middle and pin ends.

The key today, as with the entire Admiral’s Cup, is consistency. This is a marathon, not a sprint—double points for the Channel Race and no discard makes it vital not to falter early.