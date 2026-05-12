Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX Worlds – Day 1 Quiberon produced surprise leaders

First day of racing at the Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX Worlds in a Shifty Quiberon Breeze produced some surprise leaders.

Great Britain’s Jon Gimson and Anna Burnet have opened the Nacra 17 World Championship with a strong defence of their title. The British pair scored 5,2,3 in the shifty breeze to place second behind the French team, Tim Mourniac and Aloise Retornaz with 1,10,1.

In third are Sweden’s Ida Svensson and Marcus Dackhammar with 4,1,10.

In the women’s 49erFX, leaders are Spain’s Patricia Suarez and Melania Henke scored a 6,2,1 in the blue half of the qualifying groups. Two points behind are the French team Manon Peyre and Amélie Riou.

In third are the German team, Anna Barth and Emma Kohlhoff on the same points with the reigning FX World Champions, Paula Barcelo and Maria Cantero of Spain. Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey took a win in their second race and are fifth with 7,1,7.

In the men’s 49er, Austria’s Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger are the surprise leaders after three races across the three split fleets — posting a 1,1,4 to sit two points clear at the top of the overall standings.

China’s Zaiding Wen and Tian Liu sit second on 7 points with 2,3,2 and third are France’s young Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux with 3,2,5, on 10 points.

Best British 49er are James Grummett and Rhos Hawes in 13th with Elliott Wells and Freddie Lonsdale in 15th.

Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove have plenty to do, placing 40th with 14,12,14 .

Nacra 17 – Day 1 Leaders after 3 races (35 entries)

1st FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC / Aloise RETORNAZ – – 1 10 1 – – 12 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON / Anna BURNET – – 2 3 9 – – 14 pts

3rd SWE 61 Ida SVENSSON / Marcus DACKHAMMAR – – 4 1 10 – – 15 pts

4th NED 505 Bjarne BOUWER / Jorien HIN – – 8 7 7 – – 22 pts

5th AUS 77 Archie GARGETT / Sarah HOFFMAN – – 17 2 4 – – 23 pts

6th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI / Maria GIUBILEI – – 3 13 12 – – 28 pts

49erFX – Day 1 Leaders after 3 races (52 entries)

1st ESP 21 Patricia SUÁREZ / Melania HENKE – – 6 2 1 – – 9 pts

2nd FRA 63 Manon PEYRE / Amélie RIOU – – 3 3 5 – – 11 pts

3rd GER 10 Anna BARTH / Emma KOHLHOFF – – 3 9 1 – – 13 pts

4th ESP 76 Paula BARCELÓ / Maria CANTERO – – 1 7 5 – – 13 pts

5th GBR 24 Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY – – 7 1 7 – – 15 pts

6th DEN 41 Jena Mai SEATON / Christina ANDERSEN – – 6 5 6 – – 17 pts

49er – Day 1 Leaders after 3 races (82 entries)

1st AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER / Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 1 1 4 – – 6 pts

2nd CHN 33 Zaiding WEN / Tian LIU – – 2 3 2 – – 7 pts

3rd FRA 520 Hugo REVIL / Karl DEVAUX – – 3 2 5 – – 10 pts

4th NZL 94 Seb MENZIES / George LEE RUSH – – 6 5 1 – – 12 pts

5th GER 11 Richard SCHULTHEIS / Fabian RIEGER – – 3 4 5 – – 12 pts

6th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER / Andreas SPRANGER – – 11 1 2 – – 14 pts

Full results available here . . .