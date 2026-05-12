Formula Kite Worlds opening day hit by Atlantic storms

The Formula Kite World Championships have opened in Portugal at Viana do Castelo, just north of Porto.

Storms delayed the start of competition until mid-afternoon, but once racing got underway they were greeted by spectacular, but punishing, conditions.

Riders described the racecourse as “monstrous” as strong winds, large waves and fierce currents battered the fleets.

A total of 85 athletes from 28 countries are competing, including every medallist from last year’s championships in Sardinia. In the men’s fleet, all eyes are on Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi, who enjoyed a remarkable 2025 campaign, claiming the World, European and Youth world titles.

In the women’s competition, American star Daniela Moroz is chasing a seventh world title after finishing runner-up last year behind defending champion Jessie Kampman of the Netherlands. France’s Lauriane Nolot, bronze medallist in Sardinia, is also among the favourites.



Kampman handled the chaos brilliantly in the women’s fleet, opening her title defence with two race wins and a second-place finish to move top of the standings after day one.

France’s Lauriane Nolot sits close behind after a remarkably consistent day inside the top three throughout. Britain’s Lily Young impressed immediately, taking second place in the opening race before ending the day fourth overall.

The men’s competition was split into two fleets of 27 riders

Singapore’s Max Maeder thrived in the brutal conditions, winning three of the four races in Yellow fleet. Olympic champion Valentin Bontus taking victory in the one race Maeder did not win.

Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi improved steadily throughout the day to finish third overall in Blue fleet, just behind Brazil’s Bruno Lobo, who claimed victory in the fleet’s first race. Britain’s Sam Dickinson (2, 3, 5) is in sixth.