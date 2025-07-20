Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam – Gimson and Burnet lead Nacra 17 class

Going into the final day of of the Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam, Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet lead the Nacra 17 class.

Gimson and Burnet have a six point lead over Austria’s Laura Farese and Matthäus Zochling. Lukas Haberl and Clara Stamminger also of Austria are third.

Gimson and Burnet have eight wins from 12 races. Farese and Zochling have four wins, Haberl and Stamminger one win.

The second half of the American Sailing Grand Slam event opened on Thursday with racing for the Nacra 17, 49er, 49erFX and iQFoil.

Entries have been low, even from local entries. In the iQFoil with fleets of just seven each, there is only one US entry in each . . . the rest are from China, who hold the top three places in both events.

After winning four medals in the first half of the event -1 gold and 3 silver – British Sailing Team members are only competing in the men’s 49er and the Nacra in the latter part.

In the men’s 49er Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes sit in fourth. Leaders are Nevin Snow and Ian MacDiarmid of the USA with second Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger of Austria.

In the 49erFX, being sailed as a mixed event, Vilma Bobeck and Ebba Berntsson lead from Paris Henken and Helena Scutt of the USA – no British entry.

Full results available here . . .