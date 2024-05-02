Taihoro begins her journey up to Barcelona to defend the America’s Cup

After fourteen days of commissioning, Taihoro the Kiwi AC75, begins her journey up to Barcelona to defend the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup.

The next time we’ll see the Defender of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup will be in Barcelona.

The target is the beginning of July for her next sail and all eyes will be on the foil and rudder package, as yet unseen, and the projected sail modifications that they’ve worked so hard on in this block to ascertain. Hard to bet against the Kiwis but the Challengers know the level now.



Speaking after the final day in New Zealand waters Nathan Outteridge commented:

“I don’t think it could have gone a whole lot better, we’ve had 14 days on the water in less than three weeks so pretty good ratio for commissioning a new boat…some really long days far out searching for waves and some shorter days where we clipped through things way quicker.”

“So the team’s done a fantastic job over this last period to commission the boat, see the boat through the wind range, test the boat to its limits and it’s holding up really well, so the next phase is getting to Barcelona and then sailing it over there.”

This has been a valuable block of training for the Kiwis who know they have an immense platform to now work-up into a world-beating machine – and the Kiwis know it will be anything but easy.

Related Post:

ETNZ AC75 First Sail, First Impressions