Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 4 – 49er and 49erFX Medal Race places decided

Racing for the Skiffs and Boards continued on Wednesday, with a Marathon Race for the two iQFOil windsurfers and the final day of the opening series for the 49er and FX skiffs.

The women windsurfers had their marathon race (R8) abandoned. That was after an hour of racing and not getting very far.

Two more races of either course race or slalom (depending on the wind) are expected to take place.

The final day of the 49er and 49erFX skiff opening series was completed with three races for each fleet.

In the men’s 49er, Race 10 saw the New Zealand pair Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie make up for Tuesday with a race win ahead of Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of the USA. Not a good race for Spain 16th or for the Brits in 19th.

Race 11 with the wind going light throughout saw Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken NED lead from start to finish. 2nd Sime and Mihovil Fantela CRO and 3rd Yannick Lefebvre and Jan Heuninck BEL.

Britain’s Peters and Sterritt were back in the mix eventually finishing 6th.

That put NZL 1st overall, with 2nd ESP seperated by one point, and 3rd IRL six points back . . . and GBR 7th with 80 pts.

The final 49er race was eventually run and was a win for Sime and Mihovil Fantela CRO to put them into the medal race in 6th and tied on 85 pts with Britain’s Peters and Sterritt who finished with a 5th.

Diego Botin and Florian Trittel ESP snatched back their overall lead, but only five points ahead of Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove and eight ahead of the Kiwis.

The podium medal places are also within reach of the USA, POL, CRO and GBR.

In the Women’s 49erFX Skiff, Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon regained the lead heading into Thursday’s Medal Race.

The French crew did enough to edge ahead with two finishes in the top ten.

The Dutch pair of Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz had their least productive day in Marseille so far, but a fourth placed finish in race 11 puts them just two points off the French leaders.

Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler held onto third overall following a brilliant day of sailing, confidently winning the opening two races.

It is still a wide-open field heading into the Medal Race. The top three crews, alongside Norway’s Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen and Germany’s Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille, are all still in with a chance of picking up a gold medal.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey finished 16th overall.

The 49er and FX Medal Races are Thursday for the top ten.

Overall Results after Wednesday:

Overall 49er Men – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (provisional)

Top 10 race the Medal Race

1st ESP Diego Botin and Florian Trittel – – 68 pts

2nd IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove – – 73 pts

3rd NZL Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie – – 76 pts

4th USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 80 pts

5th POL Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki – – 83 pts

6th CRO Sime and Mihovil Fantela – – 85 pts

7th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – – 85 pts

8th SUI Sebastien Schneiter and Arno de Planta – – 92 pts

9th URU Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz – – 94 pts

10th CHN Zaiding and Wen Tian Liu – – 94 pts

11th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken – – 95 pts

12th GER Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger – – 109 pts

13th FRA Erwan Fischer and Clement Pequin – – 115 pts

14th AUT Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl – – 122 pts

15th AUS Jim Colley and Shaun Connor – – 123 pts

16th BEL Yannick Lefebvre and Jan Heuninck – – 127 pts

17th CAN Will Jones and Justin Barnes – – 142 pts

18th DEN Daniel Nyborg and Nikolaj Buhl – – 151 pts

19th BRA Marco Grael and Gabriel Simoes – – 166 pts

20th HKG Akira Sakai and Russell Aylsworth – – 172 pts

Overall 49erFX Women – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (provisional)

Top 10 race the Medal Race

1st FRA Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon – – 67 pts

2nd NED Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz – – 69 pts

3rd SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler – – 74 pts

4th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen – – 76 pts

5th GER Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille – – 84 pts

6th ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi – – 92 pts

7th NZL Jo Aleh and Molly Meech – – 102 pts

8th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze – – 102 pts

9th AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine – – 102 pts

10th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea – – 105 pts

11th CAN Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance – – 107 pts

12th DEN Johanne Schmidt and Andrea Schmidt – – 115 pts

13th ESP Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo – – 115 pts

14th BEL Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts – – 116 pts

15th FIN Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka – – 117 pts

16th GBR Freya Black and Saskia Tidey – – 120 pts

17th JPN Misaki Tanaka and Sera Nagamatsu – – 131 pts

18th POL Aleksandra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowiak – – 135 pts

19th CZE Zofia Burska and Sara Tkadlecova – – 156 pts

20th CHN Xiaoyu Hu and Mengyuan Shan – – 159 pts

Related Post . . .

British Sailing Team at Paris 2024 – The events, the selections and the medal prospects

Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 3 More breeze finally puts some action into the sailing

Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 2 more of the same in sunny Marseille

Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 1 Schedule and Results