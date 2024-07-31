Cowes Week – Day 4 racing for all classes abandoned.

Tuesday dawned bright and sunny but a stable sea breeze failed to materialise, forcing racing for all classes to be abandoned.

Wednesday, Currently flags AP over 2 are flying at the Royal Yacht Squadron and on all committee boats, indicating a postponement while they wait for a stable breeze to build.

Yesterday te short series for both J/70s and SB20s that took place over the first four days of the Regatta has now concluded, with nine of the 12 scheduled races completed.

In the J/70 class 40 per cent of competitors in the 30-strong fleet achieved at least one top five finish. However, Martin Dent’s Jelvis posted an impressively consistent series of results with a near perfect scoreline, counting seven first places and one second. He therefore wins the series with nine points.

William Edwards & Ian Dobson’s Sardonyx and Simon Pattison’s Standfast were the only other boats to take a race win. Sardonyx took second place overall on 26 points and Standfast third on 29.



Nico Razmilovic’s Glasgow Kiss scored a similarly emphatic victory in the SB20 Grand Slam.

Having been scored OCS in the opening race, he went on to win six races and take second place in the other two, finishing the series on 10 points. Charles Whelan and Richard McAdam’s Breaking Bod were second with 20 points and Simon Berry’s Betty third on 22 points.