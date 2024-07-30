Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 3 More breeze possible for the Foilers

It is looking like there is a bit more wind on the Bay of Marseille today which should ensure that the 49er and 49erFX complete their three races on the Corniche and Frioul courses.



The iQFOil windsurfers, who finally managed some racing Monday will continue on the inshore Marseille course, so could struggle, although the forecast is better even for them.

So far the men have lost seven races and the women six, today they are scheduled to complete those missing races, ignoring the four originally scheduled for day 3.

Big crowds again on the harbour wall getting a good view of the iQFOilers starting just off the beach on the Marseille course.

Latest News

First course racing for Men windsurfer underway, race 5 in 15 knots breeze. ITA lead at first mark. 13:36

Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler SWE win 49erFX race 8, after a 2nd in race 7. GBR were 14th. 13:01

Men Windsurfer Race 4 – 1st NED, 2nd POL, 3rd ISR, 4th ITA . . . GBR 7th (8th overall). 12:58

Windspeed on windsurfer course 16 to 17 knots. 12:51

Women’s Windsurfer Race 3 – 1st MEX, 2nd ISR, 3rd GBR, 4th TUR. 12:30

Danes Johanne and Andrea Schmidt win 49erFX race 7 . GBR pair were 9th 12:07

Women’s Windsurfer Race 3 – 1st GBR, 2nd FRA, 3rd TUR, 4th SWE. 12:02

Women’s Windsurfer Race 3 started under black flag, in 11 knots, NZL leading. 11:55

Men Windsurfer Race 2 – 1st USA, 2nd BRA, 3rd POL . . . 6th GBR Sam Sills. 11:46

Men Windsurfer Race 2 started under black flag, in 14 knots breeze. Some start confusion! 11:41

Race 7 is underway for the 49erFX skiff . . . SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler leading. 11:34

Wind seems to be increasing as the windsurfing course is relayed. 11:28

Windsurfers are enjoying some foiling action while they wait for their first start of the day, after a last minute abandonment of women’s race 3. The start boat has moved to follow the wind. 11:20

Windsurfers heading out 11:05

Overall 49erFX Women – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard

1st FRA Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon 2 2 2 -8 2 2 – 10 pts

2nd NED Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz 5 1 1 -10 8 5 – 20 pts

3rd ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi -12 9 9 1 3 6 – 28 pts

4th GER Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille 3 4 5 -21 16 7 – 35 pts

5th AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine 6 8 -16 7 11 3 – 35 pts

6th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea 7 11 10 3 9 -14 – 40 pts

7th JPN Misaki Tanaka and Sera Nagamatsu 4 12 4 -14 12 11 – 43 pts

8th BEL Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts 17 -18 11 5 7 4 – 44 pts

9th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen 10 7 13 -21 5 9 – 44 pts

10th FIN Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka 8 14 -18 13 10 1 – 46 pts

Overall 49er Men – Leaders After 6 races, 1 discard (updated)

1st NZL Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie 1 3 -8 8 1 1 – – – 14 pts

2nd IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove 9 4 1 4 2 -21 – – – 20 pts

3rd ESP Diego Botin and Florian Trittel -16 6 4 5 11 2 – – – 28 pts

4th GER Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger 6 -21 3 12 8 3 – – – 32 pts

5th URU Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz 5 2 14 2 -17 13 – – – 36 pts

6th FRA Erwan Fischer and Clement Pequin 7 16 2 3 -19 10 – – – 38 pts

7th USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken 8 7 -17 9 9 5 – – – 38 pts

8th POL Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki 10 8 6 1 -18 14 – – – 39 pts

9th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken 13 1 7 -16 7 11 – – – 39 pts

10th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt -18 11 13 6 5 4 – – – 39 pts