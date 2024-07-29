Cowes Week – Day 3 Sun, spectacle and tight finishes

Racing Monday kicked off in a dramatic fashion, with the fastest yachts at the regatta, competing in IRC Class 0, starting close inshore and manoeuvring only a few boat lengths from the beach from the Royal Yacht Squadron line.

The spectacle repeated for the following 20 classes that started on the RYS line, across a huge variety of craft from 65ft Black Group yachts through the 20ft Flying 15 keelboats to the 113 year old XOD fleet.

Monday was also Charity Day, which highlights the work of the Regatta’s official charities, the Tall Ships Youth Trust and RNLI, with a number of on shore events and demonstrations.

The Weekend Warriors Trophy, presented to the best scoring Club Cruiser entered in only the first three days of the Regatta, was won by Ali McGregor’s Poncin 44 Sprint, with Peter Dickson and Andrew Yates’ First 25.7 Star-Born 4 second and Geoffrey Yeowart’s Baltic 35 Karelia third.

Racing continues on Tuesday, which is again forecast to be hot and sunny, with lighter winds. It’s also Women’s Day at the Regatta, which celebrates the achievements of the many female sailors in the sport, and is the final day of the 12 race short series for J/70s and SB20s.

Day 3 Leading results:

Big Boat Classes

IRC Class 0

1, Gladiator (Tony Langley)

2, Notorious (Peter Morton)

3, Callisto (James Murray)

4, Van Uden – Rost 3 (Gerd-Jan Poortman)

5, Baraka Gp (Harmen J. De Graaf)

IRC Class 1

1, Bullit (Julian Metherell)

2, Toucan (Glyn, Anthony & Alex Locke)

3, Olympix (Hugo Gommers)

4, Fargo (Bertie Bicket)

5, Black Seal (Richard Thompson)

IRC Class 2

1, Luna (Tim Webb)

2, Bulldog (Team Bulldog)

3, Skermisher (Jonathan Blanshard & Garfield Smith)

4, Simples (Demian Smith)

5, Xinska (Bernard Olesinski)

IRC Class 3

1, Leon (David Franks)

2, Yes! (Adam Gosling)

3, Incognito (Paul McNamara)

4, Flying Dolphin (Willem Ellemeet)

5, Optim’X (Frank Lang)

IRC Class 4

1, Further West (Alain Waha & Matt Waite)

2, Javelin (Richard Newsom)

3, J’Ronimo (David Greenhalgh)

4, Nightjar (Libby Finch, Jack & Joe Banks, Penny Jeffcoate)

5, Jambo (Simon & Sally Shillaker)

IRC Class 5

1, Winsome (Mr. Harry J. Heijst)

2, Zarafa (Brita Van Rossum)

3, Arcus (John Howell & Paul Newell)

4, Betty (Jon Powell)

5, Cetewayo (David Murrin)

IRC Class 6

1, Banter (Handley James Families)

2, Whooper (Giovanni Belgrano)

3, Scherzo Of Cowes (Peter & Alison Morton)

4, Shadowfax (David Rolfe, Clark Rutter, Tom McArdle)

5, Theseus (Jim Prower)

IRC Class 7

1, Woof (Jo Richards)

2, Wight Wedding (Craig and Emma Dymock)

3, Suvretta (Victoria & Christopher Preston)

4, Mimi (Philip Williams)

5, Samphire (Greg Hall & Tom Seely)

Performance Cruiser A

1, Belladonna (Richard Dilley)

2, Incisor (Derek, Prince of Pimms)

3, Xsabio (Kenneth Hitchen)

4, Tiaki (Charles Youngman)

5, Lutine (LLYC)

Performance Cruiser B

1, Dusty P (Seville Developments ltd)

2, Panther (James Stableford)

3, Assarain III (Andy Hunt)

4, Minx 4 (Jonathan Gardiner)

5, Sam (Peter Hopps & Hilary Cook)

Club Cruiser C

1, Antigua Sailing Week (Dan Law)

2, Chameleon Of Cowes (Louis Kenna)

3, Sprint (Ali McGregor)

4, Gladeye (Maj PJR Chishick)

5, Fandango (Bob Litherland)

Club Cruiser D

1, Panda Of Hamble (Barnes & Smyth)

2, Aqua Ushaka (Mark Attrill)

3, Scandal (Nick Hampton)

4, Warrior (Richard & Ursula Hollis)

5, Star-Born 4 (Peter Dickson & Andrew Yates)

Contessa 32

1, Collateral (Ray Mitchell)

2, Mary Rose Tudor (George Bell)

3, Drumbeat (Eldred Himsworth & Mark Himsworth)

4, Andaxi (Donna & Martin Rouse-Collen)

5, Jemima Of Farley (Gareth Penn)

Keelboat Classes

Daring

1, Doublet (Rob Bottomley)

2, Dauntless (Giles Peckham & Milo Carver)

3, Defender (Stephen Dirou)

4, Dolphin (David Gower)

5, Streak (Piers Dibben, Malcolm Lofts, George Dibben, Alice Dibben ,)

Dragon

1, Fit Chick (Chris Grosscurth & Jono Brown)

2, Ecstatic (Eric Williams)

3, Bertie (Simon Barter)

4, Jerboa (Gavia Wilkinson-Cox)

5, Heizkorper (Lars Hueckstaedt)

Etchells

1, No Dramas (Joshua Beadsworth, Ethan Rhodes, Hayden Sewell)

2, The Plant Hunter (Malcolm Offord)

3, Sumo (Camereon Yates)

4, Mano (Jake Hardman)

5, Desperate (Rob Tyrwhitt-Drake)

Performance 40

1, Luna (Tim Webb)

2, Bulldog (Team Bulldog)

3, Skermisher (Jonathan Blanshard & Garfield Smith)

4, Simples (Demian Smith)

5, Xinska (Bernard Olesinski)

Flying 15

1, Men Behaving Badly (Rupert Mander)

2, Off Course (Richard Jordan)

3, Akarana (Graham Deegan)

4, Farfallina (Rob Goddard & Arlo Braund)

5, Fifty Fifty (Andrew Millband)

J/70 (Race 7)

1, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

2, Sardonyx (William Edwards, Ian Dobson)

3, Dsp (Marshall King & Doug Struth)

4, Standfast (Simon Patterson)

5, Elizabeth (Jemima Lawson)

J/70 (Race 8)

1, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

2, Sardonyx (William Edwards, Ian Dobson)

3, Powerhouse (Bertie Fisher)

4, Aurora (Jeremy Bennett)

5, Woof! (Richard Powell, Tara Gillespie, Paola Amar, Ollie Vines)

J/70 (Race 9)

1, Sardonyx (William Edwards, Ian Dobson)

2, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

3, Standfast (Simon Patterson)

4, Elizabeth (Jemima Lawson)

5, Dsp (Marshall King & Doug Struth)

J/109

1, Jukebox (John Smart)

2, Joule (Arjen van Leeuwen & Silvy Leijh)

3, Jenie (Charles & Rosie Berry)

4, Karaboudjan (Pete McConnell & Aaron Goodman Simpson)

5, Mojo Risin’ (Rob Cotterill)

Mermaid

1, Zara (Charles Glanville)

2, Sheen (Anthony Eaton)

3, Sirena (Ian Prideaux)

4, Rosemary (Oliver Dobbs)

5, Adastra (Jimmy Spence)

Redwing

1, Enigma (The Downer Family)

2, Paroquet (Rory & Sasha Morrison)

3, Lady Laetitia (William Cleggs & Digby Morrison)

4, Quail (James Wilson)

5, Harlequin (Matthew Alexander, John Raymond & Alexander Shaw)

SB20 (Race 7)

1, Glasgow Kiss (Nico Razmilovic)

2, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

3, Betty (Simon Berry)

4, Tan Gwlyyt (Phil Tilley)

5, Frank 3.5 (Olly Love, Sam Love & Liam Pardy)

SB20 (Race 8)

1, Glasgow Kiss (Nico Razmilovic)

2, Betty (Simon Berry)

3, Frank 3.5 (Olly Love, Sam Love & Liam Pardy)

4, Tan Gwlyyt (Phil Tilley)

5, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

SB20 (Race 9)

1, Glasgow Kiss (Nico Razmilovic)

2, Frank 3.5 (Olly Love, Sam Love & Liam Pardy)

3, Tan Gwlyyt (Phil Tilley)

4, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

5, Snollygoster (Charlie Laurence-Fuller)

Sigma 33

1, Shadowfax (David Rolfe, Clark Rutter, Tom McArdle)

2, Prospero Of Hamble (Allan Fraser)

3, Spirit Of Kudu (Mark Watkins)

4, Chaser (Dave Cheney, Glenn Ventham & Phil Leach)

Sonar

1, Bertie (Alistair Barter & Richard Bailey)

2, Acf Dolphin (Andrew Cassell Foundation)

3, Cowes Match Race 1 (Ruby Sunderland)

4, Periscope (Chris Brown)

5, Biscuit (Rob Peace)

Sonata

1, Sonic (The Leather Family)

2, Fifth Element (Jodi Spence)

3, Dick Dastardly (Dawn Bee)

4, Presto (Tim Exell, Adam Ridett, Chris Ridett & Daniel Ridett)

5, Jive (M. Waddington & Y. Costopoulos)

Sportsboat

1, Mako (Ian & Imogen Watkins)

2, Cool Runnings (Ross Bowdler)

3, Premier Cru (Tom Richardson)

4, White Oryx (Crispin Winser)

Sunbeam

1, Firefly (Stewart Reed)

2, Fay (William Reid)

3, Minty (Simon Pattersons)

4, Dainty (Peter Nicholson & Michael Hollis)

5, Maisy (Sue Smith)

Sunsail 41

1, Red Penguin (Tenzing)

2, The British Virgin Isles (California Luffin’)

3, Sunsail Helios (Deloitte Green)

4, The Yachtmarket.Com (The Yachtmarket.com)

5, Southampton Sailing Week (Don’t Panik)

Victory

1, Shearwater II (Russell Mead)

2, Ziva (Jim Downing)

3, Zada (Nick Benham, Ian Perryman & Clive Good)

4, Zest (James Jopling & Mark Briggs)

5, Zilch (Team Scammell)

X One Design

1, Astralita (John Tremlett, Tim Copsey, Fraser Graham)

2, Xcitation (Roger Yeoman)

3, Swallow (Richard Faulkner)

4, Clair De Lune (Max Crowe , Jeremy Baker & S McCarthy)

5, Madeleine (Penelope Fulford)