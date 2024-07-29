Roschier Baltic Sea Race – Tschüss 2 (USA) takes Monohull Line Honours in Helsinki

Tschüss 2 (USA) takes Monohull Line Honours in Helsinki + sets new race record (provisional)

Finishing in Helsinki on Monday 29 July at 17:36:41 local time, Christian Zugel’s Volvo 70 Tschüss 2 (USA) has taken Monohull Line Honours in the 2024 Roschier Baltic Sea Race in an elapsed time of 2 Days 5 Hrs 6 Mins and 41 Secs, setting a new monohull race record (Provisional).

Tschüss 2 Crew: Christian Zugel, Al Fraser, Alex Higby, Campbell Field, Christopher Welch, Cian Guilfoyle, Edward Myers, Fredric Shanks, Johnny Mordaunt, Neal McDonald, Pete Cumming, Simon Johnson, Stu Bannatyne, Toby Griffen, Trystan Seal.

NOTE: Previous Monohull Race Record: Volvo 70 I Love Poland, skippered by Grzegorz Baranowski – 3 Days 00 Hrs 27 Mins 37 Secs set in 2022 Roschier Baltic Sea Race.