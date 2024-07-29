Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 2 more of the same in sunny Marseille

After the chaos of the first day of sailing when the windsurfers never got started, and some crews in the 49er and 49erFX wished they hadn’t . . . Monday stuttered into a second day of racing on the Bay of Marseille.

On the schedule for day 2 were five races (races 1 to 5) each for the men and women iQFOilers and three races each (races 4 to 6) for the 49er men and 49erFX women.

Again the windsurfers suffered on the Marseille course from a lack of sufficiant breeze to get them foiling, while the 49er and 49erFX skiffs eventually managed to complete three races each.

Highlights in the skiffs were another win for the Canadian pair Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance in the FX, and the remarkable consistant performance of France’s Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon who, after discarding an 8th, have a brace of five 2nd place finishes to move into a 10 point lead, ahead of Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz of Holland.

While in the men’s 49er another two race wins for the Kiwi pair, Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie, confirmed their overall lead.

Note – The Irish pair in 2nd overall, lost a protest by Spain overnight, and are DSQ in race 6 . . . See more below.

The iQFOil windsurfers did manage a couple of races.

The women completed two races with Britains’s Emma Wilson winning the first and taking second behind Spain’s Pilar Lamadrid in the other.

That places Wilson in the lead ahead of Marta Maggetti ITA (5, 3) with Maria Belen Bazo German (4, 4) of Peru third after two races.

In the men’s iQFOil Nicolas Goyard of France won the single race completed. Second was Nicolo Renna ITA and third Johan Bornemann Soe. Britain’s Sam Sills was 21st (of 23).

Wednesday the pressure will be on again to get some racing completed, it seems it is not possible to move them to a course that actually has some wind!

The skiffs had a good day of racing with Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi ITA winning the first FX race (R4) and followed it with a 3 and 6, to climb from 12th into third.

Winners of the second race (R5) were Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance CAN, who had won the first race of the event on Sunday. Unfortunately they had a BFD from the first race of the day and then a 19th in the final race, ending the day dropping to 13th.

That left Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka FIN to take the final race win ahead of Steyaert and Charline Picon, with Australia’s Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine third.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey had a day to forget, a BFD, 14, 20, put them 20th of 20. They protested the BFD but the protest was. rejected

In the men’s 49er the Kiwi pair Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie repeated their day 1 performance with ‘knobs-on’ . . . Back-to-back wins increasing their lead to five points.

Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove with a 4, 2, -21, hold on to second, while Spain’s Diego Botin and Florian Trittel 5, 11, 2. jump into third ahead of Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger GER.

EDITOR UPDATE 23:00 hrs – Ireland’s Dickson and Waddilove were disqualified from race 6, and thus have to count the DSQ 21pts as their discard, and now count a 9th place in their scoreline. This does not effect their overall position.

The other race win (R4) went to Poland’s Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki, now in ninth place.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt came-out fighting . . . with a 6, 5, 4, rocketing them into eighth from day 1’s 14th and within two points of the 5th placed Uruguayan pair.

The mid section of the leaderboard is very close, so there is the chance for considerable improvement especially in these conditions.

Overall 49erFX Women – Leaders After 6 races, 1 discard

1st FRA Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon 2 2 2 -8 2 2 – 10 pts

2nd NED Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz 5 1 1 -10 8 5 – 20 pts

3rd ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi -12 9 9 1 3 6 – 28 pts

4th GER Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille 3 4 5 -21 16 7 – 35 pts

5th AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine 6 8 -16 7 11 3 – 35 pts

6th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea 7 11 10 3 9 -14 – 40 pts

7th JPN Misaki Tanaka and Sera Nagamatsu 4 12 4 -14 12 11 – 43 pts

8th BEL Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts 17 -18 11 5 7 4 – 44 pts

9th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen 10 7 13 -21 5 9 – 44 pts

10th FIN Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka 8 14 -18 13 10 1 – 46 pts

11th CZE Zofia Burska and Sara Tkadlecova 11 13 7 2 -20 16 – 49 pts

12th SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler 14 6 -15 4 15 10 – 49 pts

13th CAN Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance 1 19 12 -21 1 19 – 52 pts

14th DEN Johanne Schmidt and Andrea Schmidt -20 20 3 15 6 12 – 56 pts

15th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze 13 5 6 -21 19 13 – 56 pts

16th CHN Xiaoyu Hu and Mengyuan Shan 16 10 -17 6 13 17 – 62 pts

17th ESP Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo -19 15 14 12 4 18 – 63 pts

18th POL Aleksandra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowiak 18 3 -19 11 18 15 – 65 pts

19th NZL Jo Aleh and Molly Meech 15 17 -20 9 17 8 – 66 pts

20th GBR Freya Black and Saskia Tidey 9 16 8 -21 14 20 – 67 pts

Overall 49er Men – Leaders After 6 races, 1 discard

1st NZL Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie 1 3 -8 8 1 1 – – 14 pts

2nd IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove 9 4 1 4 2 -21 – – 20 pts

3rd ESP Diego Botin and Florian Trittel Paul -16 6 4 5 11 2 – – 28 pts

4th GER Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger 6 -21 3 12 8 3 – – 32 pts

5th URU Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz 5 2 14 2 -17 14 – – 37 pts

6th USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken 8 7 -17 9 9 5 – – 38 pts

7th FRA Erwan Fischer and Clement Pequin 7 16 2 3 -19 11 – – 39 pts

8th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt -18 11 13 6 5 4 – – 39 pts

9th POL Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki 10 8 6 1 -18 15 – – 40 pts

10th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken 13 1 7 -16 7 12 – – 40 pts

11th AUT Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl 3 5 9 11 13 -18 – – 41 pts

12th SUI Sebastien Schneiterand Arno de Planta 2 9 11 17 3 -20 – – 42 pts

13th CHN Zaiding Wen and Tian Liu 4 10 15 7 6 -16 – – 42 pts

14th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela 12 -15 12 13 4 6 – – 47 pts

15th BEL Yannick Lefebvre and Jan Heuninck -20 19 5 15 15 7 – – 61 pts

16th AUS Jim Colley and Shaun Connor -19 17 10 14 10 10 – – 61 pts

17th CAN Will Jones and Justin Barnes 14 13 -20 18 12 9 – – 66 pts

18th DEN Dan Nyborg and Nikolaj Buhl 11 18 18 10 -21 17 – – 74 pts

19th HKG Akira Sakai and Russell Aylsworth 17 12 -19 19 14 13 – – 75 pts

20th BRA Marco Grael and Gabriel Silva Simoes -21 14 16 20 16 19 – – 85 pts

Related Post . . .

Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 1 Schedule and Full Results