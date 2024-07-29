Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 2 more of the same in sunny Marseille

After the chaos of the first day of sailing when the windsurfers never got started, and some crews in the 49er and 49erFX wished they hadn’t . . . Monday stuttered into a second day of racing on the Bay of Marseille.
On the schedule for day 2 were five races (races 1 to 5) each for the men and women iQFOilers and three races each (races 4 to 6) for the 49er men and 49erFX women.
Again the windsurfers suffered on the Marseille course from a lack of sufficiant breeze to get them foiling, while the 49er and 49erFX skiffs eventually managed to complete three races each.
Highlights in the skiffs were another win for the Canadian pair Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance in the FX, and the remarkable consistant performance of France’s Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon who, after discarding an 8th, have a brace of five 2nd place finishes to move into a 10 point lead, ahead of Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz of Holland.
While in the men’s 49er another two race wins for the Kiwi pair, Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie, confirmed their overall lead.
Note – The Irish pair in 2nd overall, lost a protest by Spain overnight, and are DSQ in race 6 . . . See more below.
The iQFOil windsurfers did manage a couple of races.
The women completed two races with Britains’s Emma Wilson winning the first and taking second behind Spain’s Pilar Lamadrid in the other.
That places Wilson in the lead ahead of Marta Maggetti ITA (5, 3) with Maria Belen Bazo German (4, 4) of Peru third after two races.
In the men’s iQFOil Nicolas Goyard of France won the single race completed. Second was Nicolo Renna ITA and third Johan Bornemann Soe. Britain’s Sam Sills was 21st (of 23).
Wednesday the pressure will be on again to get some racing completed, it seems it is not possible to move them to a course that actually has some wind!
The skiffs had a good day of racing with Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi ITA winning the first FX race (R4) and followed it with a 3 and 6, to climb from 12th into third.
Winners of the second race (R5) were Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance CAN, who had won the first race of the event on Sunday. Unfortunately they had a BFD from the first race of the day and then a 19th in the final race, ending the day dropping to 13th.
That left Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka FIN to take the final race win ahead of Steyaert and Charline Picon, with Australia’s Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine third.
Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey had a day to forget, a BFD, 14, 20, put them 20th of 20. They protested the BFD but the protest was. rejected
In the men’s 49er the Kiwi pair Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie repeated their day 1 performance with ‘knobs-on’ . . . Back-to-back wins increasing their lead to five points.
Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove with a 4, 2, -21, hold on to second, while Spain’s Diego Botin and Florian Trittel 5, 11, 2. jump into third ahead of Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger GER.
EDITOR UPDATE 23:00 hrs – Ireland’s Dickson and Waddilove were disqualified from race 6, and thus have to count the DSQ 21pts as their discard, and now count a 9th place in their scoreline. This does not effect their overall position.
The other race win (R4) went to Poland’s Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki, now in ninth place.
Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt came-out fighting . . . with a 6, 5, 4, rocketing them into eighth from day 1’s 14th and within two points of the 5th placed Uruguayan pair.
The mid section of the leaderboard is very close, so there is the chance for considerable improvement especially in these conditions.
Overall 49erFX Women – Leaders After 6 races, 1 discard
1st FRA Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon 2 2 2 -8 2 2 – 10 pts
2nd NED Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz 5 1 1 -10 8 5 – 20 pts
3rd ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi -12 9 9 1 3 6 – 28 pts
4th GER Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille 3 4 5 -21 16 7 – 35 pts
5th AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine 6 8 -16 7 11 3 – 35 pts
6th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea 7 11 10 3 9 -14 – 40 pts
7th JPN Misaki Tanaka and Sera Nagamatsu 4 12 4 -14 12 11 – 43 pts
8th BEL Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts 17 -18 11 5 7 4 – 44 pts
9th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen 10 7 13 -21 5 9 – 44 pts
10th FIN Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka 8 14 -18 13 10 1 – 46 pts
11th CZE Zofia Burska and Sara Tkadlecova 11 13 7 2 -20 16 – 49 pts
12th SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler 14 6 -15 4 15 10 – 49 pts
13th CAN Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance 1 19 12 -21 1 19 – 52 pts
14th DEN Johanne Schmidt and Andrea Schmidt -20 20 3 15 6 12 – 56 pts
15th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze 13 5 6 -21 19 13 – 56 pts
16th CHN Xiaoyu Hu and Mengyuan Shan 16 10 -17 6 13 17 – 62 pts
17th ESP Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo -19 15 14 12 4 18 – 63 pts
18th POL Aleksandra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowiak 18 3 -19 11 18 15 – 65 pts
19th NZL Jo Aleh and Molly Meech 15 17 -20 9 17 8 – 66 pts
20th GBR Freya Black and Saskia Tidey 9 16 8 -21 14 20 – 67 pts
Overall 49er Men – Leaders After 6 races, 1 discard
1st NZL Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie 1 3 -8 8 1 1 – – 14 pts
2nd IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove 9 4 1 4 2 -21 – – 20 pts
3rd ESP Diego Botin and Florian Trittel Paul -16 6 4 5 11 2 – – 28 pts
4th GER Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger 6 -21 3 12 8 3 – – 32 pts
5th URU Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz 5 2 14 2 -17 14 – – 37 pts
6th USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken 8 7 -17 9 9 5 – – 38 pts
7th FRA Erwan Fischer and Clement Pequin 7 16 2 3 -19 11 – – 39 pts
8th GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt -18 11 13 6 5 4 – – 39 pts
9th POL Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki 10 8 6 1 -18 15 – – 40 pts
10th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken 13 1 7 -16 7 12 – – 40 pts
11th AUT Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl 3 5 9 11 13 -18 – – 41 pts
12th SUI Sebastien Schneiterand Arno de Planta 2 9 11 17 3 -20 – – 42 pts
13th CHN Zaiding Wen and Tian Liu 4 10 15 7 6 -16 – – 42 pts
14th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela 12 -15 12 13 4 6 – – 47 pts
15th BEL Yannick Lefebvre and Jan Heuninck -20 19 5 15 15 7 – – 61 pts
16th AUS Jim Colley and Shaun Connor -19 17 10 14 10 10 – – 61 pts
17th CAN Will Jones and Justin Barnes 14 13 -20 18 12 9 – – 66 pts
18th DEN Dan Nyborg and Nikolaj Buhl 11 18 18 10 -21 17 – – 74 pts
19th HKG Akira Sakai and Russell Aylsworth 17 12 -19 19 14 13 – – 75 pts
20th BRA Marco Grael and Gabriel Silva Simoes -21 14 16 20 16 19 – – 85 pts
