Cowes Week – Day 2 Families rise to the fore

Family sailing has been a core feature of Cowes Week through its 198 year history and this year family crews can be found at the top of the leader board in several classes.

The Rouse family, for instance, has competed in the Contessa 32 class for decades, often with several generations involved. This year they have two boats entered: Donna Rouse-Collen’s Andaxi and Stella Rouse’s Blanco.

Andaxi scooped yesterday’s Close Shave award for the closest finish, taking victory by a margin of only six seconds over Ray Mitchell’s Collateral. Today the tables were turned, with Collateral taking her first win, leaving the two boats heading the leaderboard tied on three points.

Racing continues on Monday, when bright sun and more consistent winds are predicted.

It’s also the regatta’s Charity Day, with celebrates the work of the Tall Ships Youth Trust and RNLI, including many onshore activities during the day on Cowes Parade.

Day 2 Leading results:

Big Boat Classes

IRC Class 0

1, Gladiator (Tony Langley)

2, Notorious (Peter Morton)

3, Van Uden – Rost 3 (Gerd-Jan Poortman)

4, Baraka Gp (Harmen J. De Graaf)

5, Ino Noir (James Neville)

IRC Class 1

1, Katabatic (Lance Adams)

2, Bullit (Julian Metherell)

3, Fargo (Bertie Bicket)

4, Toucan (Glyn, Anthony & Alex Locke)

5, Olympix (Hugo Gommers)

IRC Class 2

1, Bulldog (Team Bulldog)

2, Jellybaby (Jones Family)

3, Rogan Josh (Richard Powell)

4, Simples (Demian Smith)

5, La Reponse (Andrew Mcirvine)

IRC Class 3

1, Yes! (Adam Gosling)

2, Leon (David Franks)

3, Flying Dolphin (Willem Ellemeet)

4, Optim’X (Frank Lang)

5, Incognito (Paul McNamara)

IRC Class 4

1, Nightjar (Libby Finch, Jack & Joe Banks, Penny Jeffcoate)

2, Further West (Alain Waha & Matt Waite)

3, Jaywalker (Bob Baker)

4, J’Ronimo (David Greenhalgh)

5, Javelin (Richard Newsom)

IRC Class 5

1, Betty (Jon Powell)

2, Arcus (John Howell & Paul Newell)

3, 2Xs (Aindriu McCormack)

4, Cetewayo (David Murrin)

5, Zarafa (Brita Van Rossum)

IRC Class 6

1, Whooper (Giovanni Belgrano)

2, Scherzo Of Cowes (Peter & Alison Morton)

3, Banter (Handley James Families)

4, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

5, Theseus (Jim Prower)

IRC Class 7

1, Woof (Jo Richards)

2, Wight Wedding (Craig and Emma Dymock)

3, Suvretta (Victoria & Christopher Preston)

4, Harlequin (David Heritage)

5, Mimi (Philip Williams)

Performance Cruiser A

1, Belladonna (Richard Dilley)

2, Tiaki (Charles Youngman)

3, Incisor (Derek, Prince of Pimms)

4, Lutine (LLYC)

5, Eclipse (Malcolm Le May)

Performance Cruiser B

1, Dusty P (Seville Developments ltd)

2, Assarain III (Andy Hunt)

3, Panther (James Stableford)

4, Sam (Peter Hopps & Hilary Cook)

5, Minx 4 (Jonathan Gardiner)

Club Cruiser C

1, Antigua Sailing Week (Dan Law)

2, Artemis (David McDonald & John Clark)

3, Scaramouche (Greig City Academy)

4, Gladeye (Maj PJR Chishick)

5, Karelia (Geoffrey Yeowart)

Club Cruiser D

1, Aqua Ushaka (Mark Attrill)

2, Scandal (Nick Hampton)

3, Star-Born 4 (Peter Dickson & Andrew Yates)

4, Warrior (Richard & Ursula Hollis)

5, Panda Of Hamble (Barnes & Smyth)

Contessa 32

1, Collateral (Ray Mitchell)

2, Andaxi (Donna & Martin Rouse-Collen)

3, Drumbeat (Eldred Himsworth & Mark Himsworth)

4, Mary Rose Tudor (George Bell)

5, Jemmana (Jeremy Swetenham)

Keelboat Classes

Daring

1, Destroyer (Jamie Sheldon)

2, Doublet (Rob Bottomley)

3, Dancer (Kim Orchard)

4, Dreamer (Lavinia Perry & Duncan Byatt)

5, Dynamite (David Stride)

Dragon

1, Ecstatic (Eric Williams)

2, Fit Chick (Chris Grosscurth & Jono Brown)

3, Heizkorper (Lars Hueckstaedt)

4, Bertie (Simon Barter)

5, Jerboa (Gavia Wilkinson-Cox)

Etchells

1, No Dramas (Joshua Beadsworth, Ethan Rhodes, Hayden Sewell)

2, The Plant Hunter (Malcolm Offord)

3, Exabyte (Shaun Frohlich)

4, Desperate (Rob Tyrwhitt-Drake)

5, Shamal (Max Bradley)

Performance 40

1, Bulldog (Team Bulldog)

2, Rogan Josh (Richard Powell)

3, Simples (Demian Smith)

4, La Reponse (Andrew Mcirvine)

5, Tilt (Alex & Andy Moore)

Flying 15

1, Men Behaving Badly (Rupert Mander)

2, Akarana (Graham Deegan)

3, Off Course (Richard Jordan)

4, Ffabulous (Chris Brittain)

5, Fifty Fifty (Andrew Millband)

J/70 (Race 4)

1, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

2, Dsp (Marshall King & Doug Struth)

3, Elizabeth (Jemima Lawson)

4, Jeepster (Mathieu Cadei & Horatio Sykes)

5, Jiraffe (Simon Perry)

J/70 (Race 5)

1, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

2, Powerhouse (Bertie Fisher)

3, Woof! (Richard Powell, Tara Gillespie, Paola Amar, Ollie Vines)

4, Spencer (Nick Griffith)

5, Standfast (Simon Patterson)

J/70 (Race 6)

1, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

2, Dsp (Marshall King & Doug Struth)

3, Jeepster (Mathieu Cadei & Horatio Sykes)

4, Standfast (Simon Patterson)

5, Dads N Lads (Tim Simpson & Ole Bettum)

J/109

1, Joule (Arjen van Leeuwen & Silvy Leijh)

2, Jukebox (John Smart)

3, Jenie (Charles & Rosie Berry)

4, Mojo Risin’ (Rob Cotterill)

5, Karaboudjan (Pete McConnell & Aaron Goodman Simpson)

Mermaid

1, Sheen (Anthony Eaton)

2, Bluebell (John Demaine)

3, Zara (Charles Glanville)

4, Sirena (Ben Few Brown)

5, Rosemary (Oliver Dobbs)

Redwing

1, Harlequin (Matthew Alexander, John Raymond & Alexander Shaw)

2, Lady Laetitia (William Cleggs & Digby Morrison)

3, Quail (James Wilson)

4, Paroquet (Rory & Sasha Morrison)

5, Red Gauntlet II (Joe, Annie & Bel Robertson)

SB20 (Race 4)

1, Glasgow Kiss (Nico Razmilovic)

2, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

3, Betty (Simon Berry)

4, Frank 3.5 (Olly Love, Sam Love & Liam Pardy)

5, Yalla Shamal! (Jonny Blackburn)

SB20 (Race 5)

1, Frank 3.5 (Olly Love, Sam Love & Liam Pardy)

2, Glasgow Kiss (Nico Razmilovic)

3, Betty (Simon Berry)

4, Yalla Shamal! (Jonny Blackburn)

5, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

SB20 (Race 6)

1, Glasgow Kiss (Nico Razmilovic)

2, Betty (Simon Berry)

3, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

4, Tan Gwlyyt (Phil Tilley)

5, Frank 3.5 (Olly Love, Sam Love & Liam Pardy)

Sigma 33

1, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

2, Shadowfax (David Rolfe, Clark Rutter, Tom McArdle)

3, Workout (Jeff Worboys)

4, Prospero Of Hamble (Allan Fraser)

5, Spirit Of Kudu (Mark Watkins)

Sonar

1, Jenny XXX (Simon Clarke)

2, Acf Dolphin (Andrew Cassell Foundation)

3, Bertie (Alistair Barter & Richard Bailey)

4, Cowes Match Race 1 (Ruby Sunderland)

5, Fiscal (Ben Richards)

Sonata

1, Wasp (Luke Goodall)

2, Dick Dastardly (Dawn Bee)

3, Sonic (The Leather Family)

4, Presto (Tim Exell, Adam Ridett, Chris Ridett & Daniel Ridett)

5, Fifth Element (Jodi Spence)

Sportsboat

1, Mako (Ian & Imogen Watkins)

2, Premier Cru (Tom Richardson)

3, Antidote (Steven Haywood & Nevan Lucas)

4, White Oryx (Crispin Winser)

Sunbeam

1, Firefly (Stewart Reed)

2, Maisy (Sue Smith)

3, Minty (Simon Pattersons)

4, Fay (William Reid)

5, Dainty (Peter Nicholson & Michael Hollis)

Sunsail 41

1, Sunsail Helios (Deloitte Green)

2, The British Virgin Isles (California Luffin’)

3, Southampton Sailing Week (Don’t Panik)

4, The Yachtmarket.Com (The Yachtmarket.com)

5, Red Penguin (Tenzing)

Victory

1, Zada (Nick Benham, Ian Perryman & Clive Good)

2, Peregrine (Duncan Evans, Carol Evans & Tom Hartridge)

3, Ziva (Jim Downing)

4, Shearwater II (Russell Mead)

5, Zelia (Mr & Mrs Geoff Dixon)

X One Design

1, Astralita (John Tremlett, Tim Copsey, Fraser Graham)

2, Swallow (Richard Faulkner)

3, Clair De Lune (Max Crowe , Jeremy Baker & S McCarthy)

4, Foxglove (Al Ashford)

5, Mayfly (Rory & Amanda Paton and Tim Hire)