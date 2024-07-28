Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 1 Schedule and Results

Sailing events at the Paris 2024 Olympics started in Marseille on Sunday 28 July.

First up were the iQFOil windsurfer for men and women, and the Skiffs, the 49er men and 49erFX women who will race over the next four days with the top ten competing in a final medal race/series to decide the medals.

The iQFOils are scheduled to complete four races per day, the 49er skiffs three races per day.

While the windsurfers drifted around for hours at the inshore Marseille course, closest to the spectators but suffering lack of breeze, the Skiffs on the Corniche course, a little further offshore, eventually managed to complete their racing.

The windsurfers eventually called it a day with no racing completed.

It was always looking to be a day for the light-weather specialists and the Dutch duo of Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz won two of the three 49erFX races to lead overall.

Second are Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon of France who kept them close with second places across all three races.

Germany’s Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille placed third overall, following third and fourth place finishes in the two opening races.

Note that Brazil’s double-gold winners Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze kept in touch at 5th overall.

Winners of the first sailing race of the Games were the Canadian pair, Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance, who finished the day in sixth.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (9 -16 8) were consistant enough to finish tenth tied on 17 pts with the USA and Norway.

In the men’s 49er the Kiwi pair Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie take the lead with a 1 and 3.

Ireland’s Robert Dickson Sean Waddilove with a 4 and 1 sit in second with Uruguay’s ‘game-changers’ Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz in third with a 5 and 2.

The Dutch pair Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken won race 2, after three attempts to get it away, leading all the way and holding off the charging Uruguayan pair at the finish as the breeze died again.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt had a distaster in the first race, finishing 18th . . . improved to 11th in the second but a 13th only moved them to 14th overall, and a long road back.

Overall 49erFX Women – After 3 races, 1 discard

1st NED Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz – – -5 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd FRA Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon – – -2 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd GER Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille – – 3 4 -5 – – 7 pts

4th JPN Misaki Tanaka and Sera Nagamatsu – – 4 -12 4 – – 8 pts

5th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze – – -13 5 6 – – 11 pts

6th CAN Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance – – 1 -19 12 – – 13 pts

7th AUS Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine – – 6 8 -16 – – 14 pts

8th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea – – 7 -11 10 – – 17 pts

9th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen – – 10 7 -13 – – 17 pts

10th GBR Freya Black and Saskia Tidey – – 9 -16 8 – – 17 pts

11th CZE Zofia Burska and Sara Tkadlecova – – 11 -13 7 – – 18 pts

12th ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi – – -12 9 9 – – 18 pts

13th SWE Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler – – 14 6 -15 – – 20 pts

14th POL Aleksandra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowiak – – 18 3 -19 – – 21 pts

15th FIN Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka – – 8 14 -18 – – 22 pts

16th DEN Johanne Schmidt and Andrea Schmidt – – -20 20 3 – – 23 pts

17th CHN Xiaoyu Hu and Mengyuan Shan – – 16 10 -17 – – 26 pts

18th BEL Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts – – 17 -18 11 – – 28 pts

19th ESP Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo – – -19 15 14 – – 29 pts

20th NZL Jo Aleh and Molly Meech – – 15 17 -20 – – 32 pts

Overall 49er Men – After 3 races, 1 discard

1st NZL Isaac Kale McHardie William McKenzie – – 1 3 -8 – – 4 pts

2nd IRL Robert Dickson Sean Waddilove – – -9 4 1 – – 5 pts

3rd URU Hernan Umpierre Fernando Diz – – 5 2 -14 – – 7 pts

4th NED Bart Lambriex Floris van de Werken – – -13 1 7 – – 8 pts

5th AUT Benjamin Bildstein David Hussl – – 3 5 -9 – – 8 pts

6th FRA Erwan Fischer Clement Pequin – – 7 -16 2 – – 9 pts

7th GER Jakob Meggendorfer Andreas Spranger – – 6 -21 3 – – 9 pts

8th ESP Diego Botin le Chever Florian Trittel Paul – – -16 6 4 – – 10 pts

9th SUI Sebastien Schneiter Arno de Planta – – 2 9 -11 – – 11 pts

10th CHN Zaiding Wen Tian Liu – – 4 10 -15 – – 14 pts

11th POL Dominik Buksak Szymon Wierzbicki – – -10 8 6 – – 14 pts

12th USA Ian Barrows Hans Henken – – 8 7 -17 – – 15 pts

13th BEL Yannick Lefebvre Jan Heuninck – – -20 19 5 – – 24 pts

14th GBR James Peters Fynn Sterritt – – -18 11 13 – – 24 pts

15th CRO Sime Fantela Mihovil Fantela – – 12 -15 12 – – 24 pts

16th AUS Jim Colley Shaun Connor – – -19 17 10 – – 27 pts

17th CAN Will Jones Justin Barnes – – 14 13 -20 – – 27 pts

18th DEN Daniel Gunnar Nyborg Nikolaj Hoffmann Buhl – – 11 -18 18 – – 29 pts

19th HKG Akira Luke Sakai Russell Williams Aylsworth – – 17 12 -19 – – 29 pts

20th BRA Marco Soffiatti Grael Gabriel Silva Simoes – – -21 14 16 – – 30 pts

Team GB sailors due to compete today:

Men 49er James Peters & Fynn Sterritt Women 49erFX Freya Black & Saskia Tidey Women iQFOil Emma Wilson Men iQFOil Sam Sills

