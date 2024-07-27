Cowes Week – Day 1 delivered bright sun and a solid sea breeze in classic Solent conditions

The opening day of Cowes Week – 27 July to 2 August – delivered perfect conditions, with bright sun and a solid sea breeze in classic Solent conditions.

Stand out performances include Peter Morton’s TP52 Notorious in IRC Class 0, which took line honours just two seconds ahead of Tony Langley’s Gladiator team that won the Rolex TP52 World Championship at the New York Yacht Club earlier this month.

Gladiator gybed in a strong gust just 50 seconds from the finish, with Notorious following suit moments later, positioned on Gladiator’s windward quarter and both boats hitting speeds of 16-19 knots.

Another gust propelled Notorious forward to take line honours by the tightest of margins.

Gerd-Jan Poortman’s lower rated Dutch Ker 46 Van Uden – Rost 3, took third place on corrected time just 36 seconds behind Gladiator. This was classic big boat Cowes Week racing at its very best.

Racing continues on Family Day Sunday, when a lot more brilliant sun is forecast, although the sea breeze isn’t predicted to be as strong.

Day 1 Leading overall results:

Big Boat Classes

IRC Class 0

1, Notorious (Peter Morton)

2, Gladiator (Tony Langley)

3, Van Uden – Rost 3 (Gerd-Jan Poortman)

4, Baraka Gp (Harmen J. De Graaf)

5, Ino Noir (James Neville)

IRC Class 1

1, Katabatic (Lance Adams)

2, Black Seal (Richard Thompson)

3, Bullit (Julian Metherell)

4, Fargo (Bertie Bicket)

5, Toucan (Glyn, Anthony & Alex Locke)

IRC Class 2

1, Jellybaby (Jones Family)

2, Luna (Tim Webb)

3, Dawn Treader (Ed Bell)

4, Skermisher (Jonathan Blanshard & Garfield Smith)

5, Ster Wenn V (Pierre Sallenave)

IRC Class 3

1, Yes! (Adam Gosling)

2, Leon (David Franks)

3, Flying Dolphin (Willem Ellemeet)

4, Elysium IV (Max Walker)

5, Incognito (Paul McNamara)

IRC Class 4

1, Further West (Alain Waha & Matt Waite)

2, Javelin (Richard Newsom)

3, Nightjar (Libby Finch, Jack & Joe Banks, Penny Jeffcoate)

4, Jaywalker (Bob Baker)

5, Jambo (Simon & Sally Shillaker)

IRC Class 5

1, Arcus (John Howell & Paul Newell)

2, Betty (Jon Powell)

3, Zarafa (Brita Van Rossum)

4, Winsome (Mr. Harry J. Heijst)

5, Aeolus (Richard Hargreaves)

IRC Class 6

1, Whooper (Giovanni Belgrano)

2, Banter (Handley James Families)

3, Insolent (Charles Benoit, Dom Le Bihan, Jeangui Benoit, Thom Regourd)

4, Njo Sails (Tim & Nicky Octon)

5, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

IRC Class 7

1, Wight Wedding (Craig and Emma Dymock)

2, Hasta La Vista (Rick White, Pete Overton, Rob Edwards & Andy Brown)

3, Suvretta (Victoria & Christopher Preston)

4, Sonic (The Leather Family)

5, Fade To Grey (Kevin Downer)

Performance Cruiser A

1, Belladonna (Richard Dilley)

2, Tiaki (Charles Youngman)

3, Incisor (Derek, Prince of Pimms)

4, Lutine (LLYC)

Performance Cruiser B

1, Dusty P (Seville Developments ltd)

2, Assarain III (Andy Hunt)

3, Salt (Gareth Jordan)

4, Sam (Peter Hopps & Hilary Cook)

5, Spiritwalker (Steve Masters)

Club Cruiser C

1, Fandango (Bob Litherland)

2, Antigua Sailing Week (Dan Law)

3, Artemis (David McDonald & John Clark)

4, Sprint (Ali McGregor)

5, Chameleon Of Cowes (Louis Kenna)

Club Cruiser D

1, Apres Le Vent (Linklaters)

2, Panda Of Hamble (Barnes & Smyth)

3, Scandal (Nick Hampton)

4, Warrior (Richard & Ursula Hollis)

5, Mon Dilemme (Mark Hiley & his Moustachioed Mariners)

Contessa 32

1, Andaxi (Donna & Martin Rouse-Collen)

2, Collateral (Ray Mitchell)

3, Jemima Of Farley (Gareth Penn)

4, Mary Rose Tudor (George Bell)

5, Drumbeat (Eldred Himsworth & Mark Himsworth)

Keelboat Classes

Daring

1, Dauntless (Giles Peckham & Milo Carver)

2, Doublet (Rob Bottomley)

3, Darling (M. Greville & S. Anderson)

4, Defender (Stephen Dirou)

5, Streak (Piers Dibben, Malcolm Lofts, George Dibben, Alice Dibben ,)

Dragon

1, Heizkorper (Lars Hueckstaedt)

2, Ecstatic (Eric Williams)

3, Jerboa (Gavia Wilkinson-Cox)

4, Bertie (Simon Barter)

5, Dreki (Glynn Williams)

Etchells

1, No Dramas (Joshua Beadsworth, Ethan Rhodes, Hayden Sewell)

2, Exabyte (Shaun Frohlich)

3, Desperate (Rob Tyrwhitt-Drake)

4, Alison (Harry Cowell)

5, Audrey (Ted Blowers)

Performance 40

1, Luna (Tim Webb)

2, Dawn Treader (Ed Bell)

3, Skermisher (Jonathan Blanshard & Garfield Smith)

4, Tilt (Alex & Andy Moore)

5, Xanaboo (B Huber & H Doherty)

Flying 15

1, Men Behaving Badly (Rupert Mander)

2, Off Course (Richard Jordan)

3, Akarana (Graham Deegan)

4, Riffraff (Duncan Grindley)

5, Ffervida (Lisa & Roger Guy)

J/70 (Race 1)

1, Standfast (Simon Patterson)

2, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

3, Powerhouse (Bertie Fisher)

4, Sardonyx (William Edwards, Ian Dobson)

5, Genesta (Bruce Grant)

J/70 (Race 2)

1, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

2, Sardonyx (William Edwards, Ian Dobson)

3, Dsp (Marshall King & Doug Struth)

4, Standfast (Simon Patterson)

5, Jeepster (Mathieu Cadei & Horatio Sykes)

J/70 (Race 3)

1, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

2, Standfast (Simon Patterson)

3, Sardonyx (William Edwards, Ian Dobson)

4, Dads N Lads (Tim Simpson & Ole Bettum)

5, Jeepster (Mathieu Cadei & Horatio Sykes)

J/109

1, Joule (Arjen van Leeuwen & Silvy Leijh)

2, Jenie (Charles & Rosie Berry)

3, Mojo Risin’ (Rob Cotterill)

4, Jeroboam (Stephen Davis)

5, Jybe Talkin’ (Chris Burleigh)

Mermaid

1, Jade (Richard Rivlin)

2, Mimosa (Kate Broxham)

3, Sirena (Ben Few Brown)

4, Rosemary (Oliver Dobbs)

5, Cynthia (Guy Lawrence)

Redwing

1, Harlequin (Matthew Alexander, John Raymond & Alexander Shaw)

2, Enigma (The Downer Family)

3, Paroquet (Rory & Sasha Morrison)

4, Quail (James Wilson)

5, Redwing (Olav Cole, Paul Lacy-Smith & Lieutenant Colonel Nick Woolgar)

SB20 (Race 1)

1, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

2, Betty (Simon Berry)

3, Frank 3.5 (Olly Love, Sam Love & Liam Pardy)

4, Yalla Shamal! (Jonny Blackburn)

5, Firefly (Seb Tattersall)

SB20 (Race 2)

1, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

2, Glasgow Kiss (Nico Razmilovic)

3, Tan Gwlyyt (Phil Tilley)

4, Betty (Simon Berry)

5, Yalla Shamal! (Jonny Blackburn)

SB20 (Race 3)

1, Glasgow Kiss (Nico Razmilovic)

2, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

3, Betty (Simon Berry)

4, Tan Gwlyyt (Phil Tilley)

5, Frank 3.5 (Olly Love, Sam Love & Liam Pardy)

Sigma 33

1, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

2, Shadowfax (David Rolfe, Clark Rutter, Tom McArdle)

3, Workout (Jeff Worboys)

4, Prospero Of Hamble (Allan Fraser)

5, Chaser (Dave Cheney, Glenn Ventham & Phil Leach)

Sonar

1, Jenny XXX (Simon Clarke)

2, Fiscal (Ben Richards)

3, Bertie (Alistair Barter & Richard Bailey)

4, Cowes Match Race 1 (Ruby Sunderland)

5, Periscope (Chris Brown)

Sonata

1, Sonic (The Leather Family)

2, Wasp (Luke Goodall)

3, Dick Dastardly (Dawn Bee)

4, Presto (Tim Exell, Adam Ridett, Chris Ridett & Daniel Ridett)

5, Fifth Element (Jodi Spence)

Sportsboat

1, Mako (Ian & Imogen Watkins)

2, White Oryx (Crispin Winser)

Sunbeam

1, Firefly (Stewart Reed)

2, Maisy (Sue Smith)

3, Dainty (Peter Nicholson & Michael Hollis)

4, Minty (Simon Pattersons)

Sunsail 41

1, Sunsail Helios (Deloitte Green)

2, The British Virgin Isles (California Luffin’)

3, Southampton Sailing Week (Don’t Panik)

4, Red Penguin (Tenzing)

5, Magenta Project (Deloitte Black)

Victory

1, Shearwater II (Russell Mead)

2, Zilch (Team Scammell)

3, Zada (Nick Benham, Ian Perryman & Clive Good)

4, Zelia (Mr & Mrs Geoff Dixon)

5, Ziva (Jim Downing)

X One Design

1, Astralita (John Tremlett, Tim Copsey, Fraser Graham)

2, Swallow (Richard Faulkner)

3, Felix (Peter Baines)

4, X-Ray (James Markby & David Bedford)

5, Foxglove (Al Ashford)